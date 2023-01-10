Agatha: Coven Of Chaos: 6 Quick Things We Know About The WandaVision Spinoff

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is one of the most anticipated upcoming TV shows. Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, was one of the most exciting and fun characters, and twists, of WandaVision . This meant that fans of the Disney+ original TV show wanted more of Hahn and Agatha, and Disney/Marvel granted their wishes.

In 2021, the companies announced plans to create Agatha: Coven of Chaos, giving fans something to look forward to and expanding her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's going to be an important part of the Marvel Phase 5 projects.

Despite WandaVision fans anxiously awaiting any news on the series, Marvel has been pretty hush about most of the details. We know so little, but we do know a few important things about it.

Here’s what we know so far about Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Is Scheduled To Premiere At The End Of 2023 Or Early 2024

Marvel and Disney have yet to confirm a release date, or even year, for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. However, according to Variety , It’s supposed to be included in Phase 5, the current Marvel phase.

Variety reports that fans should pencil in Winter 2023 or 2024 for this upcoming Disney+ TV series. It’s been mentioned as the final Marvel series of 2023. As fans know changes to the MCU schedule happen constantly, and movies and TV shows can be pushed from their current phase to another, or smaller changes can happen to the intended release date.

If everything goes right, then we can all expect Agatha: Coven of Chaos sometime during the final months of 2023. However, if any changes occur, we don’t expect it to shift too far from the planned schedule. It may just be pushed to early 2024. Until a date is confirmed, though, Agatha: Coven of Chaos’s release date remains unknown.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Cast Includes Patti Lupone, Aubrey Plaza, And Joe Locke

One of the main things Disney has shared — or let leak — about the new show is various cast members. So far, it’s a really impressive cast. Aubrey Plaza is playing a major character in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Deadline believes that she may be the antagonist of this series. That’s the only little tidbit we have on the characters.

The cast also includes Patti Lupone, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, and Maria Dizzia.

Joe Locke, also according to Deadline, plays the male lead. EW speculates that Locke may be playing Wanda’s son, Billy, as a teen. In some of the Marvel comics, this character goes by the alias Wiccan and is gay (via Marvel ). It hasn’t been confirmed if this will be Locke’s role, but with the alleged building of the Young Avengers , this could very likely be his character on the upcoming show.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Some WandaVision Familiar Faces Make An Appearance In This Show

It’s been confirmed by Deadline that Emma Caulfield Ford reprises her WandaVision role as Dottie Jones/Sarah Proctor. Dottie was a Westview resident and a main part of the social scene of the town. She seemed to be a busybody, and a slightly mean girl, but she was just another victim of Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) hex.

In January 2023, Deadline also confirmed that Debra Jo Rupp will likely reprise her role as Sharon Davis/Mrs. Hart. This is another neighbor and resident of Westview. Her husband in Westview was Vision’s (Paul Bettany) boss. Both Sarah and Sharon were freed from Westview when Wanda lifted the hex.

This makes their appearance in Agatha: Coven of Chaos even more curious. Will they be under a new spell by Agatha? Do they willingly join her? Is this show a prequel to WandaVision? Is it happening simultaneously with WandaVision? We have so many questions.

As of January 2023, these are the only confirmed returning actors/characters from WandaVision, but I believe others, including Vision and Wanda, may make appearances. Marvel loves a cameo or Easter Egg , or surprise appearance, therefore, we should always expect such surprises in these projects.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Is A “Dark Comedy”

Only Variety has given us anything about the plot of this show. The outlet briefly mentioned that Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a “dark comedy.” This is something that often involves serious subjects (murder, death, etc.) being treated with humor. However, different artists can use and manipulate these elements in different ways, so we don't know exactly what kind of heavy topics will be given a lighter treatment here, or how frequently.

Agatha was one of WandaVison’s main sources of comedy. Like Loki and other great Marvel villains , Agatha: Coven of Chaos being called a dark comedy could mean that Agatha will stay a likable villain even as she does some very bad things, as more depth of character is explored in this upcoming show.

Overall, many Marvel films and TV shows blend regular comedy and drama quite often, but, this being a dark comedy gives fans something different from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

WandaVision Head Writer Jac Schaeffer Is An Executive Producer And Head Writer On This Show

Jac Schaeffer is the head writer of Agatha: Coven of Chaos (via Marvel ). She was also the head writer and executive producer of WandaVision. IMDB also notes that she will direct at least one episode. Schaeffer is also the executive producer and showrunner of this Disney+ show.

The Writers Guild of America also lists Peter Cameron and Laura Donney as writers on Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Both of them have previously written on WandaVision. The rest of the staff, including directors and writers, are still unknown.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel and Disney are being quiet about Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but there are plenty of rumors and unconfirmed information going around about it. There are rumors that it will have nine episodes, the same amount as WandaVision.

The Illuminerdi reported the rumored episode count, and that Wednesday and The Chi director Gandja Monteiro is also supposed to be directing at least one episode.

Multiple websites are also alleging that filming began in December 2022 and wraps in May 2023. As of January 2023, nothing is confirmed, though. However, in October 2022, Kathryn Hahn mentioned in an interview with reporter Brooke Geiger McDonald at the Chicago International Film Festival that filming on the show would begin in “about a month.”

There are many rumors but very few confirmed details as of yet.

Because Wandavision is one of Disney+’s best original series, fans really want the spinoff to be just as good, if not better. There was also a lot of mystery surrounding Wandavision before its release, so these shows are on par with the suspense and anticipation.

Make sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule for updates on the Agatha: Coven of Chaos premiere date.