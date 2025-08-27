Robert Downey Jr. And Ryan Reynolds Rumored To Be Feuding Over Avengers: Doomsday, But One Insider Is Pointing Out Why That Wouldn't Make Any Sense

As we get ever closer to the end of the 2025 movie schedule, something we all have to look forward to are the films that are currently in production for release beyond the end of the year. One such potential blockbuster is the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which will see a new version of the famed team assemble to take on a returning Robert Downey, Jr. as Doctor Doom. Recent rumors have said that Downey is feuding with fellow MCU star Ryan Reynolds over the film, but an insider has now noted why that doesn’t ring true at all.

What Are The Rumors About Robert Downey, Jr. And Ryan Reynolds, And What Did An Insider Say?

Though it’s been quite some time since we’ve seen one of the upcoming Marvel movies not be filled to the celluloid brim with major movie stars (many of whom have already appeared in many of the Marvel movies in order over the years), Avengers: Doomsday is really going above and beyond. Along with returning stars like Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, and the aforementioned Robert Downey, Jr., we’ll also see the first official MCU appearances from X-Men leads like James Marsden and Patrick Stewart.

Reports recently flew around that the Iron Man actor had some clashes on set with Ryan Reynolds, who finally brought his foul-mouthed comic character into the MCU in 2024 with the box office hit, Deadpool & Wolverine. While those rumors say that Downey-requested reshoots and a behind-the-scenes joke gone wrong led to a tense situation on set, People spoke to an insider who’s given a very good reason for such talk to not be accurate at all:

The two have never met in person.

I mean, I can’t think of a better way to provide a rebuttal for rumors that two people are fighting with each other, can you? The source also noted that there’s “zero bad blood” between the superhero stars, who have, apparently, never even spoken face to face. Also, well, there is another reason that these rumors are likely untrue, and that’s the fact that Reynolds isn’t listed as one of the official cast members of the film.

However, it makes sense that some people could get their wires crossed in that area, as the late March cast reveal of the new Avengers film was a live stream that ran for a whopping five hours. While there was a massive list of 24 names revealed, there were nearly innumerable Marvel stars not mentioned, such as Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, and Don Cheadle.

While I’m certainly glad that the claims of a feud between Reynolds and Downey don’t appear to hold water, it doesn’t mean that we’ll never see Deadpool and Doctor Doom cross paths. Not only could they work on a future franchise film together, but we all know that Marvel secrecy is beyond wild when it comes to the filming of these movies; just because someone isn’t in the official cast, it doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t pop up. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.