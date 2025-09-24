Chris Evans Leads His Fellow Captain Americas In Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one that's constantly putting out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to be a massive multiversal story. Some epic fan art sees Chris Evans back as Steve Rogers, and leading his fellow Captain Americas Peggy Carter and Sam Wilson. Not going to lie, now I want to see this crossover happen.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, so fans are filling in the blanks with rumors, theories, and viral fan art. Case in point: the following image from Instagram, which sees the MCU's three Captains sharing the screen together. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? While Steve Rogers is the OG Cap, a few other character have taken on the mantle, both in the Sacred Timeline and the multiverse. The idea of seeing the three shielded heroes fighting alongside each other is thrilling, although whether or not it's actually going to happen is anyone's guess.

The Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement confirmed a ton of characters including Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. The same can't be said for the other two in this image, although there were reports that Chris Evans might be back. For his part, Evans claimed he wasn't going to appear... but some fans don't necessarily believe him. After all, Marvel stars are expected to lie to protect fans from spoilers.

As for Hayley Atwell, fans who have watched the Marvel movies in order will recall her penchant for showing up in surprise cameos throughout the years. That includes her brief but memorable appearance as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Since Atwell took umbrage with being killed off in that blockbuster, perhaps she'd like another chance to play a Super Soldier in Avengers: Doomsday.

Of course, this is all just fan theories for now. Marvel has been keeping its cards close to the chest regarding Doomsday, which seemingly wrapped principal photography recently. Hopefully this means we'll get more information sooner rather than later, as fans are definitely curious about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves for the blockbuster.

Entire teams of superheroes are expected to collide in the Doomsday movie, and it should be interesting to see how exactly they interact. That includes The Avengers (presumably led by Sam Wilson), The Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, The Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. There are countless questions about how this will go down, and how the MCU as a whole might be influenced.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. If/how Evans appears remains to be seen, but fans would definitely love to see the OG Cap return.