Fantastic Four’s Thing Actors Michael Chiklis And Ebon Moss-Bachrach Finally Met, And Now I Want To See Them Together In An Avengers Movie

The Ben Grimms have finally crossed paths. Michael Chiklis, the gravel-voiced OG from the much-maligned 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four films, posted a warm meeting snap with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who starred in the 2025 movie release Fantastic Four: First Steps, as the MCU’s Thing. It’s the kind of nerd-history handshake that instantly lights up the imagination and, now, I need to see them appear together in an Avengers movie.

Michael Chiklis took to Instagram, posting a shot of himself and the Bear star arm-in-arm, both dressed to the nines. For the carousel below, the Shield star captioned it: “If it ain’t one Thing…it’s another! This was good. This made me happy. This was overdue.” Those sentiments definitely align with my feelings as well:

And that’s how two generations of Ben Grimm finally collided IRL, and Marvel fans (hi, it’s me) immediately started fantasy-booking the crossover.

With the MCU in multiverse mode, the two Things—Thing One and Thing Two, if you will—crossing paths isn’t a pipe dream, but could be a scheduling conversation. And, with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday already in production and Secret Wars looming beyond , the franchise has two natural crossroads to make it happen. Doomsday could tease the collision; Secret Wars, given the rumors and what feels like its anything-goes nature, feels like the perfect payoff.

Fans clocked the meet-up fast, and the speculation machine hit ludicrous speed. Here’s a quick pulse-check from a Reddit thread on r/Marvel Studios Spoilers reacting to the meetup:

“Here's the thing - we have to keep in mind that this isn't necessarily a guarantee that both actors will work together. We don't necessarily know that this photo is even in the UK, where filming is still ongoing. All the same, I am approving this for now - it's interesting to consider, and I imagine that some Avengers: Secret Wars cameos might be shot on the side of the production of Avengers: Doomsday depending on cast availability.” – u/Pomojema_The_Dreamer

“This probably means nothing and it's just a picture of two actors who played the same character, not a big deal. However, I fully expect Fox's Fantastic Four to appear in Secret Wars, at least in the climax. Chris Evans aside for obvious reasons, the remaining 3 seem to have had a good experience working on those movies and some of them have even supported the MCU cast by appearing in premieres and congratulating them on social media. I'm sure they'd come back for Secret Wars if Marvel called.” – u/HearTheEkko

“Jessica Alba has said some negative things about the production of those movies. Not that that means she wouldn't come back, considering it's an entirely different crew involved with this movie.” – u/Foxj100

“Everyone on the OG Brian Singer X-Men had horrible times on set and are still pulling up for Doomsday that doesn’t really mean much [to be honest].” – u/SiahLegend

“I wonder if they would make his costume cgi and updated to match the new one, otherwise you have a modern thing that looks great, stood next to a rubber suit thing.” – u/Pen_Dragons_Pizza

Whether it was just a lucky chance or a little wink from the universe, this opportunity is way too good to pass up. Let’s get a Doomsday teaser and a Secret Wars payoff that brings together two versions of Ben Grimm in the upcoming Marvel movie.

There’s real meta juice here. Chiklis embodies the Fox era, practical suit, pulp-bright palette, surprising tenderness under all that rock. Moss-Bachrach is the MCU’s modern recalibration—performance-forward and grounded, with stunning visual effects.

Putting those two Ben actors together wouldn’t exactly break new ground (see Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine). However, it could remind audiences that older Marvel timelines are a feature, not a bug. Also, however fans feel now, those OG Fox Marvel movies carried the superhero torch long before there was a Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nothing is set in stone—pun intended—but tell me you wouldn’t cheer for two eras of Ben Grimm sharing the spotlight (and the slogan) in one clobberin’ chorus. Take my money now, Marvel!

Until then, fans can revisit Michael Chiklis in his duology of Fantastic films, which are streamable with a Disney+ subscription.