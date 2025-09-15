The Funny Reason Avengers: Doomsday’s Alan Cumming Thought He Was Being Pranked After Marvel Reached Out

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature a massive ensemble cast including original stars of the X-Men movies. That includes Alan Cumming, who recently shared why he thought he was being pranked over his role.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are hyped to see the X-Men interact with the Avengers, New Avengers, and Fantastic Four. While fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Cumming was included in the Doomsday cast announcement, although it turns out that the 60 year-old actor wasn't sure his role was legit. In a conversation with Variety at the 2025 Emmy Awards, Cumming revealed why he thought he was being pranked. In his words:

Well, I thought it was a prank, to start with. When I went to meet them at Disney, it was — I can’t remember what Jewish holiday it was — it was a Jewish holiday. So the place was empty. I was like, ‘What’s going on? Is this like one of those shows that what’s his name used to host?’ Punk’d!

Honestly, can you blame him? While the concept of returning to Nightcrawler over two decades after his appearance in X2: X-Men United was surprising enough, the fact that Alan Cumming went to an empty office was understandably disorienting. But in the end Punk'd host Ashton Kutcher didn't appear to reveal it was all a prank.

Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties opened the door for the X-Men to finally join the MCU. While fans wait for news about the mutants' movie, the OG actors from Fox's franchise are returning to their roles for Doomsday. In the same interview, Cumming went on to speak about his experience, offering:

Then, of course, they couldn’t have been more charming. It was actually a really lovely experience, the whole thing. It’s been nice, and I’m now a 60-year-old superhero.

Not that many people can say that. Cumming will be joined by a number of his fellow OG's, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, and Kelsey Grammer. The latter returned as a CGI Beast in The Marvels' credits scene, and fans assume that the rest of the team will also come from that alternate universe.

The Emmy-winning host of The Traitors has been a bit loose with his lips about his return as Nightwing. First Cumming claimed he was fighting Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards in the movie. And most recently he confirmed he's wrapped his role as Nightcrawler.

All ill be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters next December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if Cumming reveals anything else about the mysteirous blockbuster.