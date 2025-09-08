An Avengers: Doomsday Star Confirmed They’ve Wrapped Their Role And Now This Movie Feels So Real

The 2026 movie release of Avengers: Doomsday is every Marvel fan’s dream come true. You’ve got a massive cast ensemble of all of your favorite characters reuniting, including Robert Downey Jr. returning this time as Doctor Doom . With so many Marvel actors coming together, it’s hard to believe a movie like this is actually happening. But after one Marvel star revealed they wrapped up their role, the upcoming Marvel flick feels so real.

It’s awesome that many X-Men alumni will be returning to the MCU, like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, and more. But the return I’m most looking forward to is Alan Cumming whose only MCU movie was when he played Nightcrawler in X2. After confirming to Variety that his role has wrapped up, his long-awaited return feels even more legit. He shared:

Well, I’ve already done it. I finished it.

Wow, that’s awesome! There has been a lot of hype surrounding the Phase Six movie with each casting announcement. So hearing news like Alan Cumming having finished his scenes and Pedro Pascal wrapping up filming as Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards, Avengers: Doomsday feels all the more real. The fantasy that many Marvel fans have wanted to happen is finally coming true.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The last time Alan Cumming portrayed Nightcrawler, he described it in his memoir as a “miserable” experience, largely due to the hours spent in the makeup chair and conflicts with director Bryan Singer. This time around, the Scottish actor continued to tell Variety how pumped he was getting to do his own action sequences:

I did a lot of stunt work and training. That was amazing. The stunt people couldn’t believe that I could get up, let alone jump around and do this boxing and training.

I can understand why the host of The Traitors would find doing his own stunt work so “amazing.” Cumming previously said what was “really great” about returning as Nightcrawler was being in his 60s and knowing he could handle the physical demands of the X-Men mutant with confidence... just like he did over two decades ago. That can make anyone feel great, discovering you’ve still got it in you to be your kickass self for the world to see.

Just when it felt like Marvel alumni coming together for one big movie was too good to be true, Alan Cumming wrapping up his scenes shows that Avengers: Doomsday really is coming together for us. Adult Nightcrawler may have had only one X-Men movie, but that’s all the more reason why I’m pumped for the new Marvel flick to bring back the stealthy blue-skinned mutant once again. Get ready to see your dreams turn into reality when Avengers 4 hits theaters on December 18, 2026.