That Time Charlie Cox's Parents Tried To Watch Born Again, But Caught The Wrong Daredevil Project Twice: 'Right, That's Ben Affleck.'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Charlie Cox returned to the shared universe with cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk before starring in the series Daredevil: Born Again. His parents tried to watch that series a few times, and struggled to find it thanks to the previous Netflix show and the movie starring Ben Affleck. Let's break the cute story.

Cox starred in three season of the original Daredevil series, as well as The Defenders. But Netflix dropped these shows when Disney+ was born, and fans worried that he might be done as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. Luckily that wasn't the case, although the 42 year-old actor revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they struggled to watch his new series. He shared:

They said, ‘Yeah no, yeah, good! Very good. Quite similar to the original show from–‘ and I went, ‘What? How?’ And they said, ‘Well, you know, the bit with the backstory and your dad.’

Since Born Again didn't go back and re-explore Matt Murdock's backstory, Cox quickly realized that his parents had watched the original Netflix series instead of the new one. Unfortunately, this wasn't their only stumble to finally watch their son in his second Daredevil TV series.

Later in that same talk show appearance, Charlie Cox went on to share the adorable way that his parents struggled to watch Daredevil: Born Again. Because after correcting them about accidentally re-watching the Netflix Marvel TV show, they accidentally turned on Ben Affleck's 2003 movie. As the actor put it:

20 minutes later they call me back and go, ‘This can’t be right!’ I was like, ‘What?’ and he goes, ‘Doesn’t even look like you!’ I’m like, ‘Right, that is Ben Affleck.’

Disney+ has a huge catalogue, which is great for comic book fans like me. Unfortunately, this created some confusion for Charlie Cox's family as they tuned in. Luckily their famous son was there to guide them to finding the third and final Daredevil project... even if he shared their technological difficulties while appearing on a popular talk show.

This issue might just repeat itself, since Cox will star in a second season of his MCU project. The finale for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 left some some big questions regarding New York City. The fandom is eager to see how that shakes out, as well as Krysten Ritter's long-awaited return as Jessica Jones. We'll just have to see if Charlie Cox's family gets more accustomed to the Disney+ interface before then.

Cox's tenure as Daredevil/Matt Murdock is streaming over on Disney+. Season 2 of Born Again is expected to arrive in March of 2026, so we'll have to be patient while waiting for it to return to the small screen.