Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Claims To Know How Scarlet Witch Will Be Used, And It Sounds Epic

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to be a massive story told over various universes. A new rumor claims to know how Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will be used, and I think the idea sounds pretty damn awesome. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, so there are countless questions about what might go down in The Russo Brothers' return to the MCU. While Olsen wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, fans still think she'll end up appearing. A rumor was recently reported by Cosmic Circus, which claims that we'll see Wanda via an alternate universe. The rumor reads:

I heard we’d be getting a Wanda variant from the X-Men universe that we’ll see in Avengers: Doomsday, which is a universe where Magneto is finally ruling Genosha as he had always pictured it; and we’d have like a 'royal family' type of situation with Erik, Pietro, Wanda, and Polaris.

Not going to lie, this sounds pretty epic. While we should take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being, it would be an awesome way to include the Scarlet Witch without messing with the main Wanda from the sacred timeline. And finally giving her connections to the X-Men would be a very long time coming.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall that Wanda has never been called a mutant in the MCU, or given connections to the X-Men movies. For years this was thanks to legal reason, although Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox allowed the studio access to all things mutants.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Wanda's tenure in the MCU (so far) is streaming on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

While the Wanda we know and love came from regular parents in Sokovia, in the comics she's typically a mutant and the daughter of Magneto. The Master of Magnetism has a number of children, including Quicksilver and Polaris. If this rumor is to be believed, then we might see this family assembled thanks the the alternate universe where we'll meet the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday. Per this report, the studio has been trying to make this happen for a while, as it continues:

This is an idea that has been pushed since Multiverse of Madness, and then Deadpool and Wolverine, but it never feels like the right fit because it feels like it takes away from the overall plot. However, the main point they would like to explore with Wanda is the father-daughter relationship with Erik.

Only time will tell if this rumor is legit, but this certainly sounds like a thrilling concept. Fans have wanted to see Magneto and The Scarlet Witch get a scene together in live-action for years, so it would be a big payoff if this happened in the next Avengers movie. There are countless rumors swirling about that mysterious project, because with the multiverse in play it feels like just about anything could happen. Elizabeth Olsen denied having a role, but most fans don't really believe her.

Fans have been wondering how the X-Men will be introduced in Doomsday, with most fans thinking it'll have to do with The Marvel's credits scene. In it see saw Monica Rambeau with Kelsey Grammer's Beast, in an entirely different universe altogether. Since he's going to appear in Doomsday, some moviegoers think that it will be involved in Doctor Doom's evil plans.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Since it's still a long ways away, smart money says the rumor mill isn't slowing down anytime soon.