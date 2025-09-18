Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Claims To Know How Scarlet Witch Will Be Used, And It Sounds Epic
Yeah, this is awesome.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to be a massive story told over various universes. A new rumor claims to know how Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will be used, and I think the idea sounds pretty damn awesome. Let's break it all down.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, so there are countless questions about what might go down in The Russo Brothers' return to the MCU. While Olsen wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, fans still think she'll end up appearing. A rumor was recently reported by Cosmic Circus, which claims that we'll see Wanda via an alternate universe. The rumor reads:
Not going to lie, this sounds pretty epic. While we should take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being, it would be an awesome way to include the Scarlet Witch without messing with the main Wanda from the sacred timeline. And finally giving her connections to the X-Men would be a very long time coming.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall that Wanda has never been called a mutant in the MCU, or given connections to the X-Men movies. For years this was thanks to legal reason, although Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox allowed the studio access to all things mutants.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Wanda's tenure in the MCU (so far) is streaming on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
While the Wanda we know and love came from regular parents in Sokovia, in the comics she's typically a mutant and the daughter of Magneto. The Master of Magnetism has a number of children, including Quicksilver and Polaris. If this rumor is to be believed, then we might see this family assembled thanks the the alternate universe where we'll meet the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday. Per this report, the studio has been trying to make this happen for a while, as it continues:
Only time will tell if this rumor is legit, but this certainly sounds like a thrilling concept. Fans have wanted to see Magneto and The Scarlet Witch get a scene together in live-action for years, so it would be a big payoff if this happened in the next Avengers movie. There are countless rumors swirling about that mysterious project, because with the multiverse in play it feels like just about anything could happen. Elizabeth Olsen denied having a role, but most fans don't really believe her.
Fans have been wondering how the X-Men will be introduced in Doomsday, with most fans thinking it'll have to do with The Marvel's credits scene. In it see saw Monica Rambeau with Kelsey Grammer's Beast, in an entirely different universe altogether. Since he's going to appear in Doomsday, some moviegoers think that it will be involved in Doctor Doom's evil plans.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Since it's still a long ways away, smart money says the rumor mill isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.