Evan Peters Responds To Calls For His Quicksilver To Return In The MCU

Ever since Evan Peters zipped onto the screen in that unforgettable slow-mo scene from X-Men: Days of Future Past , fans (myself included) have been eager to see his Quicksilver officially enter the MCU. WandaVision gave us a taste—sort of—but many are still holding out hope for a bigger, more meaningful return. And now the Monster actor is responding to those calls.

In a recent interview with ComicBook while promoting the upcoming Tron: Ares , Peters addressed the long-standing fan theories—and whether he’s tired of hearing about a return for his mutant character. While he stopped short of confirming anything official, he did share where he’d want to take the character next. He told the outlet:

Yeah, anything really. I had such a blast playing that character. And, you got to dive a little bit into his home life is weird as it was. But, but, yeah, sort of exploring that more would be interesting. And the relationship with Magneto would be pretty cool. Yeah. So, yeah, I don’t know. Knock on wood.

He was asked if all the fan speculation had ever been exhausting. His answer? Laughs first, then added:

No, actually. I’m curious…

Same, Evan. Same. While the American Horror Story alum didn’t confirm any plans, he definitely sounds open—and even excited—about the idea of suiting up again in a new Marvel movie .

Since Disney’s 2019 acquisition of Fox, the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises have been gradually folded into the MCU. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige teased the arrival of mutants for years before slowly pulling the trigger—with Beast popping up in The Marvels post-credits, Professor X appearing in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and of course, Logan returning in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, one of the earliest mutant teases was actually Peters himself, when he appeared in WandaVision. Sure, it turned out to be a bait-and-switch—he wasn’t Quicksilver, but “Ralph Bohner”—but it was still a fun taste of what could be.

Quicksilver hasn’t been confirmed for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday , nor did he appear on the recent crew swag that revealed the current X-Men lineup. But if Marvel does bring him back, there are already compelling story threads to pull. The 38 year-ld actor specifically mentioned wanting to explore Pietro’s home life and his relationship with Magneto, which are two emotional angles fans have been hoping to see fully fleshed out since the mutants started inching their way into the MCU multiverse.

Comic book fans know that in the comics, Quicksilver and his sister Wanda are Magneto’s children, something the Fox films alluded to but never fully explored. With Ian McKellen set to return as Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday next year, the timing feels suspiciously perfect for the MCU to lean into that dynamic finally. And if you’ve seenWandaVision, available to stream with a Disney+ subscription , you know the multiverse has already cracked the door open.

