Spider-Man Fans, There’s Never Been A Better Time To Buy This Amazing Daily Bugle LEGO Set Than Black Friday

There are few locations in the Spider-Verse that are more recognizable than the Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson’s legendary newspaper that has printed countless photos of Spider-Man and published even more scathing editorials about the beloved web-slinger. And now, you can own a copy of the cherished daily newspaper for yourself without having to subscribe to its publisher and editor-in-chief in the form of this amazing LEGO set.

Comic book fans who have always wanted to recreate those iconic moments from the best Spider-Man movies and comic books can do just that with this nearly 3,800-piece set, which is available at an incredible price on Black Friday 2023, one that may not be here long…

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle Newspaper Office Building Set: was $349.99 now $300.99 on Amazon

This 3,772-piece, 32 in./82 cm high, 4-floor Daily Bugle office recreation comes with 25 minifigures, including Doctor Octopus, Spider-Man, Venom, Miles Morales, Spider-Ham, Green Goblin, and more!

For a limited time, Amazon has the scoop on a price that may seem too good to be true, but is totally not some fabrication by J. Jonah Jameson. This massive LEGO set is 3,772 pieces, clocks in at 32 inches tall, and includes four floors of Daily Bugle offices that will allow you to recreate classic scenes or create your own stories involving the paper’s staff like Jameson, Robbie Robertson, and Peter Parker himself.

Filled with authentic details, both in terms of characters and decorations in and around the Daily Bugle building (including Jameson’s large penthouse on its top floor), this set is perfect for adult collectors or at least those who are up to the task of building one of the comic world’s most famous buildings. And don’t worry about being cramped, as the exterior facades, floors, and even roof can all be removed so that you can fill up all those rooms with action for hours.

But this isn’t just an empty building featuring no characters from the beloved comic book series. In fact, this LEGO set includes more than two dozen minifigs– both heroes and villains – that will allow you to build (and reconstruct) all kinds of scenarios. Some of Spider-Man’s best villains like Doc Ock, Venom, Green Goblin, Sandman, Mysterio, are all included, as are Web-Head allies Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Spider-Ham, Black Cat, Daredevil, and Blade, to name only a few. And some of these minifigs are exclusive to this set and have never been released before.

No detail is spared when it comes to this Spider-Man LEGO set, and it's safe to say that the Daily Bugle has never looked better. Also, it's never been easier to relive the hilarious LEGO scene from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a sequence that was amazingly built and animated by a 14-year-old.

If you're looking for a great addition to your LEGO or Spider-Man collections, this Daily Bugle set is going to be the way to go, especially with this spectacular pricing available on Black Friday 2023. But just remember, LEGO's recommended age is 18 years and up, so make sure to keep that in mind.