Superman And Lois’ Tyler Hoechlin Shares Why He’s ‘Excited’ To See David Corenswet’s Take On The Man Of Steel, And I’m Right There With Him
Superman supporting Superman.
You know the old saying: when one Superman door closes, another one opens. Just a few months ago, Superman & Lois concluded its run on The CW, and all four seasons can now be streamed with a Max subscription. But we won’t be without a live-action Man of Steel for too much longer, as James Gunn’s Superman is set on the 2025 movies schedule for a July release. With just five months to go until the upcoming DC movie’s arrival, Tyler Hoechlin, who played Clark Kent on Superman & Lois, shared why he’s excited for David Corenswet’s take on the popular superhero, and they’re sentiments I also share.
Hoechlin shared his thoughts on this subject while speaking with ScreenRant at the Saturn Awards. When asked if he was excited for the new Superman and what he’s hoping to see, the actor responded:
Superman was part of Tyler Hoechlin’s life for nearly a decade, as he started out recurring as the Kryptonian hero in a handful of Supergirl episodes and also took part in the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossovers. Then he got to the chance to take center stage alongside Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane in Superman & Lois, though it was later revealed that these were different versions of the characters than the ones previously seen. Regardless, his time as Superman is now over, but he’s looking forward to seeing what David Corenswet does in the role and appreciated the note his fellow actor sent him ahead of the movie filming.
Throw in Hoechlin’s enthusiasm for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and that’s a winning combination for him with Superman, the first movie set in the new DC Universe continuity. As someone who views Tyler Hoechlin as the best live-action Superman so far, I share in his excitement on this. Obviously there’s no guarantee the the new movie will be exceptional, but the first Superman trailer definitely left a great first impression for me, and I also am impressed with James Gunn’s track record in both the DC and Marvel spaces. Between this and the MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, July’s looking solid on the upcoming superhero movies front.
As far as Superman goes, specific plot details are still being kept under wraps, but David Corenswet is joined by Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Wendell Pierce, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Sara Sampaio and María Gabriela de Faría, among others. The movie opens in theaters on July 11, and my fingers are crossed that Tyler Hoechlin will be invited beforehand to the world premiere.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.