Superman And Lois’ Tyler Hoechlin Shares Why He’s ‘Excited’ To See David Corenswet’s Take On The Man Of Steel, And I’m Right There With Him

You know the old saying: when one Superman door closes, another one opens. Just a few months ago, Superman & Lois concluded its run on The CW, and all four seasons can now be streamed with a Max subscription. But we won’t be without a live-action Man of Steel for too much longer, as James Gunn’s Superman is set on the 2025 movies schedule for a July release. With just five months to go until the upcoming DC movie’s arrival, Tyler Hoechlin, who played Clark Kent on Superman & Lois, shared why he’s excited for David Corenswet’s take on the popular superhero, and they’re sentiments I also share.

Hoechlin shared his thoughts on this subject while speaking with ScreenRant at the Saturn Awards. When asked if he was excited for the new Superman and what he’s hoping to see, the actor responded:

I'm excited because, in a weird way, I've always [been] looking forward to the experience I was going to have with this character. It originally was going to be two episodes that somehow turned into four, and then seven, and then eight years. I've always been excited about whenever that day comes to pass the baton, and so I'm so looking forward to see what they're going to do with it. I think they're great. I'm [a] huge, huge Guardians [of the Galaxy] fan, so I can't wait to see what James has done with it. David [Corenswet] sent me a really nice note before they started shooting. He's a very, very classy guy, so I wish him and Rachel and Nick and everybody there the best. And for the fans too! I just hope it's the best movie of the year.

Superman was part of Tyler Hoechlin’s life for nearly a decade, as he started out recurring as the Kryptonian hero in a handful of Supergirl episodes and also took part in the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossovers. Then he got to the chance to take center stage alongside Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane in Superman & Lois, though it was later revealed that these were different versions of the characters than the ones previously seen. Regardless, his time as Superman is now over, but he’s looking forward to seeing what David Corenswet does in the role and appreciated the note his fellow actor sent him ahead of the movie filming.

Throw in Hoechlin’s enthusiasm for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and that’s a winning combination for him with Superman, the first movie set in the new DC Universe continuity. As someone who views Tyler Hoechlin as the best live-action Superman so far, I share in his excitement on this. Obviously there’s no guarantee the the new movie will be exceptional, but the first Superman trailer definitely left a great first impression for me, and I also am impressed with James Gunn’s track record in both the DC and Marvel spaces. Between this and the MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, July’s looking solid on the upcoming superhero movies front.

As far as Superman goes, specific plot details are still being kept under wraps, but David Corenswet is joined by Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Wendell Pierce, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Sara Sampaio and María Gabriela de Faría, among others. The movie opens in theaters on July 11, and my fingers are crossed that Tyler Hoechlin will be invited beforehand to the world premiere.