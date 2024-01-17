Superman: Legacy's Rachel Brosnahan Uses Red Carpet Question About Lois Lane To Try Out Her Journalistic Prowess

Last summer, on the same day it was announced that David Corenswet is playing the new Superman, it was also revealed that Rachel Brosnahan had as Superman: Legacy’s Lois Lane. Our own Riley Utley declared that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lead was the perfect actress to cast in the role, and with filming beginning in the next several months, Brosnahan will soon start channeling the Daily Planet reporter for the upcoming DC movie. Ahead of that, though, the actress used a red carpet question as an opportunity to try out her journalistic prowess on camera.

Ahead of the 75th Emmy Award winners being announced, Brosnahan was chatting with People Entertainment, and while the conversation initially focused on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel being nominated four times (it didn’t win any categories), it then shifted to her being a member of Superman: Legacy’s cast. When asked what she felt would be the key to tapping into the “Lois energy,” she stated she’s been “stalking” her journalist friends, then grabbed one of the interviewers’ microphones to try out some interviewing for herself, as you’ll see below (via DCU Updates):

New interview with Rachel Brosnahan! She’s been asking her journalist friends questions in preparation to play Lois Lane and just ran into her #SupermanLegacy co-star Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho). pic.twitter.com/jMLBx1ksTiJanuary 16, 2024 See more

Hey, if you see an opportunity, grab it. Granted, Lois Lane is a newspaper journalist rather than a TV one, so within Superman: Legacy, presumably she won’t have to worry about being on camera unless she’s doing a livestream. Regardless, as least Brosnahan was able to use a red carpet chat to briefly try out her interviewing skills, though we can count on her Lois to ask questions with more gusto. Which is to be expected, as she’s arguably DC Comics’ most famous reporter.

After giving interviewing a brief swing, Rachel Brosnahan mentioned she hoped she’d run into Barry’s Anthony Carrigan at the Emmys, as he’s starring in Superman: Legacy as Metamorpho. Other superheroes who will appear alongside the Man of Steel include Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner (one of the Green Lanterns), Isabel Merced’s Hawkgirl and Edit Gathegi as Mr. Terrific. It’s unclear if Brosnahan’s Lois will interact with any of these other characters, although I certainly wouldn’t be surprised to see her reporting from the front lines on them dealing with a great threat.

Other key things we know about Superman: Legacy is that although it will not depict Clark Kent’s origin story, we will be following along with a Superman at an earlier stage of his life. Other major characters set to appear include Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo’s Lex Luthor and Sara Sampaio as Miss Tesmacher. DC Studios co-head James Gunn is writing and directing the movie, making this his third DC project following The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Superman: Legacy flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Revisit many of Superman’s previous film and TV appearances with a Max subscription, and don’t forget to see what other projects are on the DC Universe Chapter One slate.