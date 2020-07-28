Watch Shameless' Jeremy Allen White Hilariously React To Thirsty Fan Tweets

Alright, I'm not saying that Jeremy Allen White handled this experience badly, at all. He managed to get through the reading of every tweet, understand what the tweeter wanted to do with or to him / have done to them by him, and any and all compliments. But, did you notice the true hallmark of embarrassment that I did? White barely looked up from the phone he was reading off of, and to be very specific because I did watch this video way more than technically necessary, once he started reading he actually only made eye contact with the camera four times. It's always nice to know that one does not live for the compliments of others, isn't it?