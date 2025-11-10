90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Removed Adnan And Tigerlily From Tell-All, And We May Know Why

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 episode "Tell-All, Part 1." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

It's finally time for the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to have its tell-all, and TLC had the cast stay in a house to really spice up the drama. While there was excitement to pull from that episode, the most buzzworthy moment was when the tell-all actually started. As this spinoff's time on the 2025 TV schedule winds down, the TLC series unexpectedly announced that Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah would not be featured in the tell-all. While TLC hasn't released any additional information, we may have an idea why the couple was uninvited.

How 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Addressed Adnan And Tigerlily's Absence From The Tell-All

Shaun Robinson announced at the top of the episode that Tigerlily and Adnan would not be part of the special, and that we would not be hearing about their various marital troubles. There was speculation from a few fan pages ahead of the special that they had been edited out, though if that was the case, they were not physically present in the studio. A few wide shots made it pretty clear they were not in the room, but it's possible they could've appeared via video call that was later cut.

Adnan Recently Made Anti-Semitic Statements On Social Media

TLC's lack of official comments regarding Tigerlily and Adnan's absence during the tell-all is par for the course when 90 Day Fiancé drops couples. One exception was when the franchise fired Alina Kozhevnikova, citing a lack of proper vetting in how someone with racist social media posts found their way on the show.

Coincidentally enough, this may factor into why Adnan and Tigerlily aren't on the tell-all, after the former was hit with a ton of backlash from the fandom on his Instagram account. On a since-expired Instagram Story, which was archived on Reddit, Adnan had made anti-semitic statements related to Israel. Specifically, he replied to someone who tried to justify Hitler's actions related to the Holocaust, and said the following:

He left the leftover to showing [sic] us why he did it to them [laughing emoji].

That post was made about a month ago, so it's difficult to say with certainty whether it played a factor in their removal or if there was some other reason they were excluded before this. In any case, with people on the cast like Alexei Brovarnik being from Israel and part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast, I could see the franchise having a zero-tolerance policy for people making statements like that.

Again, with no confirmation from TLC, we can only speculate and note that we've seen other couples fired for similar reasons in the past. Without knowing the timeline of when the tell-all was filmed, it's possible that all of this was filmed before Adnan made that comment, and they were excluded for an entirely different reason.

Whatever the case may be, I doubt that we will ever see the couple on a 90 Day Fiancé series again. We rarely see people who were excluded from the tell-all pop up in subsequent seasons, unless some extenuating circumstances are preventing them from attending. Perhaps as the tell-all continues, we might get more information from the cast about why they weren't around.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues its tell-all on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to hear all the details on the couples appearing and the surprises they'll be hit with, considering they haven't seen every episode.