90 Day Fiancé's Matt Is Afraid To Tell His Parents About His Situation With Jasmine, And I Can't Help But Chuckle Over His Reasoning

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "You Play With Matches, You Get Burned." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu are really going through it on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? after she decided to tell Gino Palazzolo she was pregnant, following his plans to divorce her. She's felt Matt pulling away ever since she learned they were having a girl, and she's noticed that he hasn't made much of an effort to introduce her to his family. It turned out he had a reason for that, but I couldn't help but chuckle when hearing it.

90 Day Fiancé revealed in this latest episode that Matt comes from a strong Romanian background and that his parents were pretty strict. He decided to test run Jasmine being around a Romanian person by linking up with a friend, but I'm not sure what good it did him, considering the situation is bonkers no matter how you slice it.

(Image credit: TLC)

Matt Said His Romanian Culture Prevents Him From Being Truthful To His Family About Jasmine, But I'm Not Sure Anyone Would Find It Normal

Matt's parents might be strict, religious, Romanian, and unapologetic about it, but I can't help but ask why any of that matters. I don't think his culture plays any role in this at all, honestly, because who would want to tell their parents about this situation? No matter how you try to explain it, impregnating a married woman you only hooked up with because she was in a no-strings-attached open relationship is not something any parent wants to hear.

As if that weren't enough, the mother of his future child is unsure she wants him in the picture because he reminds her of her absent father. Despite that, they're still planning to move to Florida together, and it remains to be seen if there will be any future relationship between them. Did I mention it's all documented on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé? I can't imagine a parent alive who would be chill about that kind of news.

Jasmine isn't blind to the fact that it's a messy situation; I think she's well-aware of how it sounds. To her point, however, Matt is a grown man, and not telling his parents about it isn't going to make the situation any easier to bear. So, what is he waiting for?

(Image credit: TLC)

Are Matt And Jasmine Still Together?

Jasmine posted some photos ahead of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which suggested she moved to Florida. As for where things stand with Matt, it appears that they're still together, but their level of commitment remains a question.

In an Instagram post just last week, Jasmine referred to Matt as her "boyfriend," so it appears they're in a romantic relationship rather than just co-parenting their daughter Matilda. That said, I'm not sure they're ready to tie the knot and get engaged just yet, but maybe we'll be surprised in the new year!

I will say that, given Jasmine's prominence in the franchise, I'm not sure she'd leak her engagement before it was shown on television. I would see her and Matt being careful and wanting to save that for a future season of 90 Day Fiancé, assuming the relationship is trending in that direction.

Until then, I'll continue to enjoy 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on the 2025 TV schedule when it's on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Check it out, and continue to stick with the 90 Day franchise all the way through the end of the year!