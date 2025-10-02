A 90 Day Fiancé Couple Has Seemingly Split Up, And I Didn't See This Coming At All

It's not uncommon to read about 90 Day Fiancé couples who split after marriage, especially before viewers actually get to see it on TLC. That's not to say I'm not surprised, however, considering this couple was only just a part of the 2025 TV schedule and seemed to be doing very well at their tell-all.

A 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple is seemingly no more after a statement made by one of them on social media. Here's what we know about the situation, and why we may not be seeing Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah together as a couple in future seasons.

Adnan And Tigerlily Have Reportedly Split

In a shocking post shared on her Instagram page, Tigerlily seemed to imply that she and Adnan are no longer together. Accompanied by a picture from her wedding with a tear going through it, she wrote the following caption:

Two years ago today I stood here in this dress believing it was forever. Some forevers end sooner than we dreamed. Love doesn’t conquer all. Forever can’t survive without unity, safety, and trust. I walk forward with peace, my children, and the new blessing I quietly carry.

It's quite a statement, especially considering they posted photos just before that of what appeared to be a pleasant family vacation with their children. Both Adnan and Tigerlily list themselves as married on their profiles, though he has not updated his Instagram account since she posted the update about their split.

90 Day Fiancé fans may not be surprised by this news, considering the age gap between Tigerlily and Adnan, as well as the cultural differences. She clearly was not prepared to adhere to Middle Eastern values, but at the same time, talked to Adnan at times as if he were her child and not her husband.

Does This Mean Divorce? Or Is This Just A Quarrel?

While Tigerlily's statement feels pretty definitive, I've been around the block when it comes to 90 Day Fiancé, and can't help but be a bit wary of taking it at face value. Back when their season of Happily Ever After? happened, I speculated that Adnan and Tigerlily's storyline set them up to appear on a new season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which is a spinoff for couples in crisis.

Given the suddenness of the post, I can't help but wonder if it was shared to set up their appearance on the spinoff, or if they're really considering ending the marriage. Perhaps the truth is somewhere in the middle? It wouldn't be the first time someone in the 90 Day world has scripted something for the purposes of the show. And wouldn't be the only time a couple's break-up was utilized by producers.

If this is a real split, one has to wonder if Adnan will remain in the United States with his child, or if he'll return to Jordan. Maybe they'll mend the bridge and come out on the other side stronger than ever. Whatever happens, I'm sure one of them will provide us with an update on a 90 Day spinoff in due time.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We're inching closer and closer to the tell-all period of this latest season, so be sure to stay tuned for all sorts of reveals about what's going on with each couple.