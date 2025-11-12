90 Day Fiancé's Tigerlily Abdelfattah Shared Her Own Controversial Explanation For Why She And Adnan Missed The Happily Ever After Tell-All

TLC aired part one of the tell-all for the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but one couple we've followed was not present. Host Shaun Robinson announced that Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah would not be featured in the special, and viewers would not be hearing about their marital troubles. No explanation was given beyond that, but now Tigerlily has a controversial explanation as to why they weren't featured despite showing up to film.

Following speculation that the couple was excluded following Adnan's offensive comments related to Hitler and the Holocaust, Tigerlily shared her perspective on what went down. She confirmed that they did arrive to film, but were not allowed to participate. She explained on Instagram Stories:

I showed up with truth. They showed up with IOF leftovers- washed, rebranded, and repackaged for TV like murder could ever be made marketable. Let's just say I wasn't about to glam up and smile next to someone who openly dreams of returning to a genocide. I don't share a screen with such filth. And once the world saw what side I'm on- well, they made sure you didn't.

Tigerlily is referring to Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, who are of the Jewish faith. Alexei was born in Israel, and served in the Israeli Defense Force, as is mandatory for citizens of the country. 90 Day Fiancé introduced Adnan as being from Jordan, though Tigerlily said in a follow-up comment his family member were among the Palestinian refugees that moved to the country due to conflicts with Israel.

Going off what Tigerlily said, it would appear that one of two things happened. She and Adnan were possibly unwilling to film with Loren and Alexei Brovarnik at the tell-all in a way that didn't address their grievances. Alternately, the producers possibly pulled the plub after discovering Tigerlily planned on addressing her gripes directly. In any case, TLC did not allow them to participate at all, and they were left out of the tell-all.

Similar situations like this have happened in the past, albeit with different outcomes. While Yara Dufren and Julia Trubkina feuded online amidst conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both ultimately put that aside and both were onstage together during the Happily Ever After? tell-all. Apparently this was not possible for Adnan and Tigerlily, who have a history of being confrontational during the tell-all.

Adnan had previously caused issues during a 90 Day Fiancé tell-all, and even had a fight with Niles Valentine. It's possible that the TLC producers felt something like this could happen again, especially with the cast staying together under one roof between filming. There's already been a couple of fights in the house already over lesser issues, but this might've been more than the show was willing to take on.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues its run on the 2025 TV schedule, with new episodes of the tell-all special airing on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We won't see Tigerlily and Adnan, but there are plenty of other storylines to cover this season.