90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Cat Drama Between Greta And Matthew Gets Weirder The More I Look Into It

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way only just started, and it delivered plenty of drama to talk about in the first few episodes. Moving abroad always comes with sacrifice, with people this season already having to give up some independence or leave behind lucrative careers. Then there's Greta, who had to give up her cat to move to the UK for reasons I still don't fully understand.

The 90 Day Fiancé newcomer is packing up and moving out of Oklahoma to be with her fiancé Matt in England, but first she has to sell her cat. She explained in the latest episode this was because her fiancé was jealous of the cat, and I assumed that was just some exaggeration or joke until I started looking into it more.

I Thought There May Be A Legal Reason Greta Can't Bring Her Cat

90 Day Fiancé does have legitimate storylines, but there are times when cast members have called out the show for "faking" certain elements. My typical rule of thumb is that if whatever is happening doesn't track with what a normal person might do, it's happening because there's a scripted element to the storyline. As such, it was really easy for me to believe that Greta wasn't being forced to sell her cat because Matt is jealous of it, but rather that UK laws wouldn't allow her to bring her cat from the United States.

The extent to which Greta says she loves her cat makes me think she would've looked at all options available, and after a quick Google search, I saw it is possible, if not a bit complex, to bring a cat from the United States to the UK. And yet, she ended up giving the cat to new owners, which she seemed pretty broken up about.

The Fact Matt Owns A Cat But Greta Had To Sell Her Cat Is Very Strange

I then wondered if the reason for Greta needing to sell her cat was due to Matt or someone in his parents' home having an allergy. As if the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode read my mind, Matt then pulled up his own cat on camera, offering it as a replacement for the one she has to give up.

I'm left with the conclusion that Greta had to sell her cat because Matt legitimately wasn't joking when he said that he fears his fiancé loves the cat more than him. Matt even went so far as to say he felt like a "third wheel" in the relationship, which, given the context of all I know now, is just wild.

Making a fiancé sell her cat out of jealousy, assuming that's what happened here, feels like a major red flag for this relationship. I'm wondering if there's something here that I'm missing, or if I'm about to witness yet another future 90 Day couple who gets married and then splits down the stretch. I think that if someone asked me to sell my pet to continue a relationship with them, I'd tell them to kick rocks.

There's a part of me that is shocked Greta didn't do the same, considering how much she raved about her relationship with her cat. I worry that it may lead to more controlling behavior from Matt down the stretch, but I'll guess we'll see if anything else crops up when she arrives in England.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Mondays on TLC, and is fairly new to the 2025 TV schedule.