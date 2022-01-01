After Underground Vault Dispute, Kim Kardashian Is Dealing With Yet Another Legal Filing With Her Neighbor

A few months ago, former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian faced some legal trouble with her Hidden Hills neighbor. The disgruntled individual had decided to file a restraining order against their homeowner’s association in an effort to block Kardashian from building several alleged underground complexes – including a vault, parking garage and wellness center among them. (She cited potential harm, damage and reduced property value in her case.) Now that same neighbor has yet another bone to pick with the infamous reality TV star and her estimated $60 million property – with yet another legal filing involved.

This time, Kim Kardashian's neighbor – named as Sarah Key in legal documents obtained by TMZ – filed for an injunction against the Hidden Hills Community Association. Evidently, Key alleges that a trust that Kardashian belongs to is seeking to build a special driveway for easier access to her mansion. She's attempting to stop the homeowners’ association from approving the construction before it has even begun, alleging that a portion of the endeavor would technically be on her side of the property line.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn't responded publicly to the community matter. However, earlier last month, People reported that a judge had denied the neighbor’s initial emergency order request to stop Kim Kardashian from building that underground vault. Apparently, the court saw “no evidence of urgency or emergency.” Kardashian is allowed to continue construction on those projects for the time being, at least until an evidentiary hearing in January that will dig deeper into the issue.

I guess Kim Kardashian really can't have her cake and eat it too without the courts and a Los Angeles homeowner’s association officially approving it. Amidst the neighbor complaints, the future Hulu star is also still forging ahead with the divorce from Kanye West. So far, she has won the Hidden Hills property in the division of assets, but the rapper has seemingly been dragging his feet when it comes to completely calling their relationship quits. In fact, Kardashian made an apparently unprecedented move in the celebrity world by attempting to get her single status legalized separately.

Even billionaires have personal problems! But despite the neighbor’s new driveway lawsuit and Kanye West in fact buying up the surrounding property, Kim Kardashian has other reasons to celebrate. Not only did she finally pass the “baby bar” exam in her efforts to become a bona fide lawyer, but her dating life is picking up substantially since filing for divorce back in February.

In order to keep up with these Kardashians, we'll update you on the legal and pedestrian matters as they unfold. Who knows? Maybe this new property paperwork will become as equally inexplicable as what Kanye West says about his divorce paperwork.