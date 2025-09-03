Big Brother 27’s Katherine Woodman Reacts To Outside World’s Opinion Of Her Showmance With Rylie Jeffries, And If They’ve Spoken Since Her Eviction

I think there was an expectation that Katherine Woodman might be overwhelmed by fans and interviewers' questions after her eviction in Week 7 of Big Brother 27, especially questions in relation to her showmance with Rylie Jeffries. Now that she's had a holiday weekend to listen and read to all that the audience had to say about her relationship in the house, I had to know her thoughts on it all.

Kat was gracious enough to speak to CinemaBlend after Labor Day, days after her initial exit interviews, where she learned about the backlash Rylie faced following his eviction. There was an interested party of those watching episodes, as well as those watching Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription, to see how she'd respond to news he was facing a paternity test, or that some thought he was controlling her in the house. Kat didn't get specific in her reaction to what she saw, but did confirm she wasn't expecting it at all:

I was really surprised by it. I definitely didn't think that there was gonna be negative feelings towards him. I don't think a lot of the other Houseguests thought that that would happen either, or he himself, so it was very shocking to see that response. Yeah, it was surprising.

I didn't expect a different response from Kat, given that Jimmy Heargety told CinemaBlend weeks prior that the entire house thought Rylie would be the star of Big Brother Season 27. Obviously, they didn't have some of the context that the critics of Rylie had, and some have changed their tune about that opinion having more context.

CinemaBlend also asked if Rylie and Katherine had plans in place to meet up or had spoken since she left the Big Brother house. Katherine didn't answer one of the questions, but did confirm she's been in contact with Rylie and checking in on him for a couple of reasons:

We have spoken since the show, just kind of more so checking in on each other, because no matter what, what he's experiencing right now is, very heavy and very intense, and some of the verbiage is a little more than aggressive, I would say, and I think when it starts it's like erring on the side of things that are like that you need to be concerned about people and how they're coping with it. So we've been checking in on each other and making sure that everyone's doing well.

Katherine is checking on Rylie to ensure he's doing well amidst all this criticism and online backlash. I don't think that's too surprising, given they were pretty close in the house, and neither expected this kind of reaction upon exiting.

As for what the future holds for Rylie and Kat, it seems like both are putting plans of publicly revealing what's going on with them close to the chest. I can't say that's surprising, given the amount of attention from Big Brother fans right now, but it sounds like they're still keeping in contact and possibly interested in pursuing a relationship outside of the game.

Rylie and Kat aren't the first Big Brother Houseguests to face backlash for their actions in the game in recent memory. Season 24 saw Kyle Capener under fire for suggesting the non-white players of the house formed an alliance, despite having no evidence for stating it. Earlier in that season, many Houseguests faced backlash for their treatment of eventual winner Taylor Hale, and addressed their bullying of her in the game. Different situations, but similar in that Houseguests were blindsided with intense fan reactions upon exiting the game.

Kat told CinemaBlend she'll be at the Big Brother Season 27 finale, but for now, we'll keep enjoying new episodes on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.