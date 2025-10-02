Michael Bublé Became The First Coach On The Voice To Break His Chair, And I Can’t Get Over His Reaction

The Voice’s 28th season so far has been a season of firsts. It’s the first one giving host Carson Daly more power with the Carson Callback card, it’s the first to feature two undefeated coaches competing against each other, and now we’ve also witnessed the first time a coach broke a chair. Of course, it was Michael Bublé who caused the on-set issues, and of course, he had a great reaction.

Michael Bublé is going head-to-head with Niall Horan on The Voice’s current season airing on the 2025 TV schedule. Each has appeared on two previous seasons, winning them both to make them undefeated. That’s definitely been a talking point during the Blind Auditions, but now Bublé has a new record he can claim. Check out his hilarious Instagram post declaring himself the first to ever break his Big Red Chair:

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) A photo posted by on

It’s true — I’m not sure why anyone would underestimate Michael Bublé’s enthusiasm. We’re talking about the man Snoop Dogg calls “Michael Bub-LIE” for the stories he makes up to try to win favor with auditioning artists. The guy who literally put Niall Horan in the penalty box for being “too good-looking.”

The video shows the “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” singer hitting his button and then getting worked up when his chair doesn’t turn. Showing several crew members working to replace the chair, he laments:

Yep, another first — the first time a Voice coach has ever broken his chair. I broke the button. Seriously. Look, there’s like 17 people working on it.

Snoop Dogg teased Michael Bublé, saying he was “probably too aggressive” with the constant button-smashing, while Niall Horan modeled the correct way to do it by softly pressing his own button. Even Bublé joked with a member of the crew that he “got really excited” about some of the artists he was hearing.

I guess when you’re dealing with a large, button-controlled rotating chair, mechanical issues are bound to pop up at some point, and I found it honestly fascinating to see the process of removing The Voice coach’s broken chair from its port, bringing in a replacement and adding his name to it, etc.

YouTube TV: $62.99 a Month for the First Five Months Looking to make the jump from cable to an internet TV package? YouTube TV has you covered with news, sports, and major broadcast channels so you never miss The Voice. Until September 30, 2025, you can get five months of the service for $62.99 a month before the price jumps to $82.99 a month.

We may only be a few episodes into Season 28, but it’s been a pretty exciting one so far — despite the fact that I’m furious Carson Daly used his callback card too early. We’ve also witnessed a sweet marriage proposal, and this battle of the unbeatens is really fun to watch — especially how Niall Horan’s popularity is a big obstacle for his fellow mentor.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will one of them be able to remain undefeated, or will Snoop Dogg or Reba McEntire spoil it for both? Will any more chairs be broken in the pure excitement of it all? Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and stream the next day with a Peacock subscription.