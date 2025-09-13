I’ve Been Wondering How Blue Bloods’ Danny Will Get Along With His New Partner On Boston Blue, And Now Donnie Wahlberg Is Sharing His Take

The Blue Bloods universe is staying alive thanks to the upcoming spinoff, Boston Blue, premiering next month on the 2025 TV schedule. The new series will follow Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan to the capital of Massachusetts as he gets a job with the Boston PD. With a new job comes a new partner, meaning the adventures of Danny and Maria are done. So, I’ve been wondering how he will get along with his new partner, and now Wahlberg is sharing his take.

Blue Bloods fans have seen Danny acclimate to a new partner before, after Jennifer Esposito’s Jackie Curatola left ahead of the fourth season. Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez was brought in, and it didn’t take long for them to find their rhythm and for fans to start shipping them. With Danny with another new partner and in a new city, it’s hard to predict how things will go. However, Wahlberg told TV Insider what exactly brings Danny and Sonequa Martin-Green’s Lena Silver together and how they’re able to bond over their similar situations:

[Their connection] starts with an investigation that Lena’s working on, and Danny is allowed to help her due to the circumstance. It’s a phenomenal partnership, partially because they are both detectives from police families, and it develops pretty quickly. They have a common thread where they can actually help each other and offer each other a different perspective.

What that case is, obviously, is unknown, but it sounds like Danny will be just the right person to help. Additionally, since Danny and Lena come from similar family backgrounds, it will be exciting to see how that brings them closer together. It will be hard to have a partnership on the same wavelength as Danny and Maria; however, Danny and Lena already seem like they’re a match made in heaven. Plus, this Reagan having a partner who knows what it’s like to come from a law enforcement family will be nice.

While the Reagans consist of police commissioners, a police sergeant, a detective, and a D.A., the Silvers consist of a D.A., a detective, a police superintendent, a rookie cop, and a Baptist pastor. So, Danny and Lena will definitely have a lot to talk about. Really, they already seem to be the perfect partners, and I can’t wait to see them in action.

Filming for Boston Blue kicked off over the summer, and the excitement has only been getting bigger since then. Between getting more details about the show and hearing Wahlberg talk about being a tour guide while they’ve been briefly shooting in Boston, I’m as excited as ever for Boston Blue. Plus, Bridget Moynahan is making an appearance in the series premiere, which adds another level of enthusiasm to this.

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see Danny and Lena’s partnership. Boston Blue premieres on Friday, October 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and you can stream it the next day with a Paramount+ subscription. Even though it probably won’t match the energy that Blue Bloods had, it will still very likely be a show you won’t want to miss, and I’m looking forward to the universe continuing.