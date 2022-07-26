Bob Saget’s Wife Shares Dating Advice Based On Her Sweet Experience With The Full House Star: ‘Never Settle For Less Than A Bob’

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo has been among the many loved ones keeping her husband’s memory alive since his tragic death in January through wonderful stories and memories of the comedian. She reminisced about celebrating their birthdays in Mexico , other fun vacations she and Saget took together , and how the Full House actor lived life to the fullest when spending time with family and friends. The couple’s obvious love for each other motivated fans to ask Rizzo for advice on their own relationships, and she obliged, in part by insisting that nobody ever “settle for less than a Bob.”

Kelly Rizzo posted a video to Instagram , admitting that she hadn’t expected to be asked for relationship advice, but given the fact that she’d found such a great love with Bob Saget – whom she married in 2018 – she figured she could give a decent perspective. Check out her sage advice below:

There’s been no doubt left in the actor’s absence about the mutual love he shared with his friends and family. His Full House daughter Candace Cameron Bure got emotional remembering how Bob Saget always brought the hugs . She even went on to create a sweatshirt design that read “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget” to support his legacy . The point was that nobody was ever left wondering how “America’s Dad” felt about them, and that’s the point his widow made when advising others how to know whether or not they’d found “the one.” She said in the video:

All I can say is what I know from being with Bob. If you have to wonder about what he’s doing, he’s not the one. If you’re ever confused about how he feels about you, he’s not the one. If he’s playing games and not treating you like an absolute princess, he’s not the one.

Those thoughts — of being absolutely sure and confident about where you stand with your partner — were the same that Kelly Rizzo expressed in the days following her husband’s death. At that point, she was trying to hang on to the love they had shared and the sweet final conversation Rizzo had with him , and trying not to feel as though she’d been robbed of time with Bob Saget . She said then:

He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.

Authorities found Bob Saget dead at the age of 65 in his hotel room on January 9, following a comedy show he’d done in Orlando, Florida. Bob Saget’s cause of death was determined to be a head trauma , with his family saying authorities “have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” It was determined early on — prior to the results of the investigation — that there was no foul play suspected, nor abuse of any drugs or alcohol.