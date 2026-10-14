One Fun Change Elsbeth Is Making In Season 4 The Showrunner Thinks Will Be 'Great'

Elsbeth kicked off its fourth season on the 2026 TV schedule, and its premiere left us with questions about potential romantic relationships that could totally change the show. While we're still waiting for answers on that front, the showrunner gave us the scoop on another fun change (plus one addition) that's happening on the show, and I agree that it's going to be "great."

Even for a show like Elsbeth, where the killer is revealed in the first few minutes of every episode, you never know what to expect. Plus, the longer a show is on, the more the writers are able to really dig into a character, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen in Elsbeth’s newest season. Specifically, we're going to see more of Captain Wagner professionally and more of Elsbeth personally, as showrunner Jonathan Tolins told CinemaBlend:

One thing that we're excited about is, because of things that happen early in the middle of the season, Captain Wagner is going to go out in the field a bit more with Elsbeth, and it's really fun to watch them as a team out in the world. So that's a lot of fun. And then certainly bringing in Elsbeth's mother has been a joy for us, especially because I've been a big Christine Ebersole fan for a long time, and she turned out to be absolutely perfect for the role.

Considering Wagner is mostly stuck at the precinct and doesn’t go out in the field very much, it will be fun to see him and Elsbeth working together more. Of course, Tolins wouldn’t go into many details about what will bring him out into the field, but Elsbeth has been working with different cops and detectives since Kaya left. Maybe it’s just finally his time. If anything, it will be fun to see how they work together in the field, rather than just at the precinct, because that can definitely be different.

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Meanwhile, bringing on Christine Ebersole as Elsbeth’s mother will certainly be a treat. With Elsbeth’s son, Teddy, getting married, it was only a matter of time before we met more of her family. Considering fans first met Elsbeth on The Good Wife over a decade ago, it’s been nice to really learn more about her on her own show and see more of her quirks and family. Tolins revealed why he loves digging into the life of Elsbeth Tascioni, and it just makes me want even more:

It's great because Carrie Preston will take anything you throw at her and make it better and more interesting. And she inspires us as we watch what she's doing with what we write. I just love the fact that she feels like such a real person to us, even though she is a bit of an outlandish character and she wears bright clothes, we believe in her, and I also like the way that we can put her in these worlds that allow us to satirize things going on in the world in a way where we get to say some serious things, but in a way that is always fun and entertaining.

Personally, I love when shows start to focus on the characters’ personal lives, and we start to learn more about them. It’s even better when their family members are brought in, because they are able to show us new sides of a character. And for a person like Elsbeth, it’s just the thing she needs. I can only hope that as Teddy’s wedding date gets closer, we might get to see even more of Elsbeth's family.

I'm also looking forward to seeing how her working with Wagner outside the office impacts both her job and personal life. In the meantime, these updates aren't the only thing fans will be able to look forward to:

All I can say is I think that the first batch of episodes are really strong. And I feel like we've gotten to a place where everybody working on the show is firing on all cylinders. Everyone in every department is really expressing themselves, and you can feel the kind of joy and excitement in the show. Not that you ever relax in this business, but it feels like we've made over 50 episodes now, and I feel like we know what the show is, we know what we're doing, and we can experiment and have more fun because we know that there's a baseline of trust that we can turn out an episode that's going to be solid.

Just hearing Tolins’ comments about what’s in store is making me very excited for this season. And if these episodes are anything like the premiere, fans will definitely want to buckle up. There’s no telling what will happen, but it will surely be entertaining, especially with Wagner in the field and Elsbeth's mom in NYC. New episodes of Elsbeth air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and they're available to stream the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.