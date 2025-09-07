Fire Country's Diane Farr Goes Fully Nude In 56th Birthday Post Celebrating Female Body Positivity: 'Ain't Done Yet'

With CBS’ Fall TV lineup set to go live in the coming weeks, the network’s Friday night offerings will look quite different from past years, with the returning hit drama Fire Country now airing alongside two newly debuting spinoffs: this show’s not-as-blazing offshoot Sheriff Country and Donnie Wahlberg’s Blue Bloods follow-up Boston Blue. Maybe don’t expect any unexpected and/or unnatural changes from star Diane Farr, though, who celebrated her 56th birthday with a body-positive post of her literal birthday suit.

Farr will be back on the 2025 TV schedule when Fire Country returns with highly anticipated updates for that huge Season 3 cliffhanger — at least we assume as much, though the actress did address the possibility of Sharon dying in the fire. Before that, though, the Rescue Me vet hit the milestone of turning 56, and rather than taking a more subdued approach to celebrating, she chose to get fully candid and bare it all on Instagram, not for shits and giggles, but for normalizing female body positivity.

The post features Diane Farr standing in profile (presumably in her living room), with one hand covering her breasts, and the other gripping her backside as she looks upward with a smile. She addressed the butt-holding in her caption, which started with:

Zoom on in and see all the wear 56 years has left on this body without any filter, makeup, polish, product, tan or material to dress it up nor any light other than what today offered - outside and in. I share it because it’s also, simultaneously, hard to miss that she ain’t done yet. You might see I’m picking up my own ass which dropped after childbirth (worth it) but in reality I’ve been picking up my own ass for half a century.

I think many of us would agree that still having the energy to continue picking up one's own ass in the years after childbirth is as celebratory as anything else. Farr has three children, one son and twin daughters, with ex-husband Seung Yong Chung.

Farr then addresses some of the other major life events that have affected and scarred her over the years, including routine medical surgeries, several "car wrecks and motorcycle drops," as well as numerous "assaults" that she hopes younger generations of women never have to deal with, sharing her gratitude that her cases were survivable.

The author and producer continued, saying that such setbacks haven't hindered her from living the life she wants to lve, and wishing that could be the case for millions of other women around the world.

Don’t worry, I’m still standing pretty tall. With less fear every year. About what I wear and say and want. Yeah there is also pride as I cross the halfway mark of both a century and this decade. Some pride in the shape I live in but more in the resilience of this form. My resilience. Because I see it here. I understand that if my form was not socially admirable it would be harder - likely impossible - to see the resilience. So I offer them together, to see it in all the middle aged women and mothers and workers you love. In whatever form we present in. This is my birthday wish.

That message is beautiful and hopeful, and one that everyone deserves to align with, even if it's not always so realistic. But if nothing else, it'll hopefully serve as a reminder for everyone to appreciate the hard-working women around them whose countless efforts will never be as visible or measurable as their general physical forms.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For all the awesomeness and admirable qualities that this image inspires, I think it's kind of amusing that Diane Farr shared the all-nude social media post just days after sharing another IG post about dropping her son off at college for the first time. That could make for quite an interesting icebreaker while meeting others at school.

I'm not alone in hoping Sharon Leone's physical form will be unburned and still agile when Fire Country returns. Tune in along with millions of other fans when Season 4 premieres on CBS on Friday, October 17, with new episodes streaming next-day via Paramount+ subscription. Those who aren't yet caught up can stream Season 3 and other CBS show's recent seasons with Pluto TV.