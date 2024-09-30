Donna Kelce Knows Her Son Travis Is A Real Catch, But Even He Has Faults: 'He's Getting Some Help'

Sometimes it seems like there’s nothing Travis Kelce can’t do. Win two Super Bowls? Done. Woo the most famous woman in the world? Check. Host game shows? Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? hits the 2024 TV schedule soon . Act in a TV show? Grotesquerie is available to watch online now. But few people know a man better than his mom, and Donna Kelce knows a couple of areas her son may be lacking in — but it sounds like he’s getting some help.

Donna Kelce, mother of the “ world’s favorite brothers ” Travis and Jason, said the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is living his best life as his relationship with Taylor Swift continues and his career even outside of football continues to soar. We know many of Killa Trav’s strengths, but what’s the real story? His mom divulged in an interview with Extra :

He can’t clean, he can’t cook [laughs]. He’s getting a little better. I think he’s getting some help. I don’t know if he knows how to paint or do pottery or anything like that.

OK it’s hilarious to me that Donna Kelce called out her son’s inability to paint and do pottery. We have to cut him some slack in the arts and crafts area, though, because you know what the man can do? Make friendship bracelets. And we all see where that’s gotten him in life.

Speaking of Ms. Taylor Swift, I’m certain that’s who Mama Kelce was referring to when she said Travis was getting some help on the cooking and cleaning front, since the 1989 artist is known to hit the kitchen in her spare time to whip up some homemade Pop-Tarts .

Donna Kelce said if Travis — or his older brother Jason, for that matter — do have weaknesses, it’s only because they haven’t tried it yet, because once they set their minds to something, there’s no stopping them. In her words:

Whatever he tries – both boys – whatever they have tried to do, and that’s the thing, it’s trying to get them to do things. But, whenever they try to do something, they’ve tried to put their whole heart into it and tried to do it the best they can. That’s just their nature. That’s something I didn’t teach them. That’s in their DNA.

That’s certainly a quality that’s helped them in their football careers. Travis Kelce is in his 12th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hoping to defend their Super Bowl championship this season, while Jason retired from the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 years and one Super Bowl title.

Donna Kelce may be taking a page out of her sons’ book these days, because she, too, is starting to show up everywhere. Travis and Jason’s mom, who’s already been in several commercials, will appear in not one but two Hallmark Christmas movies . In addition to the Kansas City-set Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story , Donna will also be in the Philadelphia-based movie Christmas on Call, so be sure to catch her in these when the 2024 Christmas movie premieres kick off in October.

