Taylor Swift Hyping Up Selena Gomez Before Her Wedding Is The Energy I Needed To Get Through The Week

It’s been quite the weekend for Taylor Swift, releasing her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, topping the box office with her release party, and answering questions about her engagement and what getting married will mean for her career. Before all of that though, Swift took some time to focus on a different wedding — the one between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco — and a new video of the “Actually Romantic” singer fawning over her bestie is absolutely giving me life.

We already knew Taylor Swift traveled to see her longtime bestie Selena Gomez get married, as she arrived with white box in hand for the rehearsal dinner at the pricey Santa Barbara resort and reportedly gave a speech at the September 27 reception before jetting back for Travis Kelce’s game. Now, thanks to Gomez, we also know what it’s like to have the Eras Tour star in your corner for one of the biggest days of your life. The bride shared to Instagram:

Everybody needs a hype man like Taylor Swift, am I right? The “Elizabeth Taylor” singer absolutely could not handle seeing Selena Gomez in her wedding veil, as she toggled between incredulous gasps and loud cackles of laughter.

We also got to see a couple of photos showing the dress Taylor Swift wore to her best friend’s wedding. She donned a gorgeous, floor-length sparkling gown in a neutral tone. It appears she changed into a strapless LBD for the reception, as Selena Gomez shared another pic of the two of them embracing, with Taylor Swift’s own gigantic engagement ring on full display!

I love their friendship so much, because not only is it the sweetest thing to see Taylor Swift heaping praise on the bride, but it was so sweet for Selena Gomez to take time from her honeymoon bubble to post in honor of her buddy's new album. The caption on the newlywed’s post read:

In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you Taylor Swift forever and always

While the showgirl herself may have been busy doing interviews to promote the album, Selena Gomez was still fresh on her mind. Taylor Swift continued the love fest on Sirius XM on October 6, telling the radio hosts:

Selena was, like, the most beautiful, not just the most beautiful bride, just like the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. Just so happy, and she deserves it so much, and you only wish that for people.

I love that Taylor Swift has found Travis Kelce and Selena Gomez is living her own fairytale with Benny Blanco, but is it bad that I’m just obsessed with their friendship and the lovely way they support each other?

As for Selena Gomez, she's currently starring on the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building with new episodes available each Tuesday.