Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Taking Down A Swimsuit Photo After Being 'Flooded' With Body-Shaming Comments

It’s Christmas all year long for Candace Cameron Bure and other actors who are set to appear on the 2025 holiday movie schedule. So, after she bundled up to shoot those films during the hot summer months, who could blame her for grabbing her swimsuit and posting pics from the beach? However, you won’t find those images on her social media anymore, because she quickly took them down and then explained why.

The Full House alum took to her Instagram story to answer some questions from her followers, and one query involved some photos that were no longer showing up on Candace Cameron Bure’s page. The Great American Family actress got real with the fan, who asked if she had posted a bikini pic and then deleted it, responding:

Yes. I was at the beach. I was in a one piece, not a bikini. I am soaking up the end of summer. I was having fun. It wasn't about my bathing suit or my body. But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body. It wasn't worth it. I took it down.

Candace Cameron Bure was just trying to share some light summer moments by giving people a glimpse into her beach excursion. However, it sounds like some fans were missing the intent of the post, choosing to comment about her body. Clearly uncomfortable with what was happening, she ended the conversation by removing the pics.

The actress has dealt with scrutiny about her body for pretty much her entire life, after skyrocketing to fame as D.J. Tanner on Full House at the age of 11. Her changing body was even written into the show, with one Season 4 episode showing the teen going to unhealthy lengths to lose weight for a pool party.

It’s an episode that makes her former co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber uncomfortable, and rightly so, as it seems nearly 35 years later, Bure is still having to deal with the public’s unkind musings.

Candace Cameron Bure has spoken about the issue before, saying that while she’s a middle-aged woman who can deal with the “daily” hate she receives, we need to think about how seeing comments like that affects younger women, teens and even our children.

Because even though the actress can deal with the adversity now — which definitely sometimes means just deleting the post — she has struggled to not take others’ opinions to heart, opening up about how “harsh” she’s been on her body as a woman in Hollywood.

After so many years of dealing with this, it’s pretty easy to see why the Fuller House star would rather delete her beach photos than watch a narrative unfold in the comments about her body.

If you want to see more of Candace Cameron Bure, she’s got a couple of movies coming to GAF this Christmas, and you can always catch her on Full House, which is streaming with a Hulu subscription, or its spinoff, Fuller House, which is available with a Netflix subscription.