If You Are Looking For A Free Way To Catch Up On CBS Hits Like Ghosts, Elsbeth And More, There's A New Option For Streamers

CBS fans rejoiced when the network announced the renewal of nine of its hit shows at once earlier this year. Now, with familiar favorites returning to the 2025 TV schedule this fall, you might be looking for a way to catch up. Well, now, there’s actually a free, accessible option available for six of the network's popular hits, so let's talk about it.

Obviously, you can get caught up on old seasons of your favorite CBS shows with a Paramount+ subscription , but that costs money. Now, there's a new and free option as CBS has partnered with the internet streaming service, Pluto TV :

Pluto TV is teaming up with CBS to launch its largest-ever full-season promotional preview campaign to date. This September, for one month only, viewers can stream the just-concluded full seasons of six acclaimed CBS Original series for free, offering fans the perfect opportunity to catch up on their favorite series before new episodes premiere on CBS.

This is like when premium cable networks would dedicate a free weekend preview of their popular programs or when the then-YouTube Red had its free summer preview in 2019 (which got me hooked on Cobra Kai). This is the perfect opportunity for CBS to hook new audiences and maybe snag some long-term subscribers.

However, there is one catch: not all of the shows are going to start their run on Pluto TV in their first season. Only new programs that premiered last season, like Watson, NCIS: Origins, and Matlock, will. The rest will air whatever its newest and complete season is. Here’s a list of the featured titles that’ll air on Pluto TV:

Elsbeth : Season 2

Fire Country : Season 3

Ghosts : Season 4

Matlock : Season 1

NCIS: Origins : Season 1

Watson: Season 1

So, get ready to watch, especially if you are just looking to catch up on the most recent season of these hits. This offer will only be available for the month of September.

One thing that makes me watch Pluto TV more than premium streaming services is that it gives me a place to discover new content. I can either relive Nickelodeon classics from my ‘90s childhood or turn on a new channel I’ve always been curious to check out.

With CBS giving me the chance to preview hit series that I’ve been meaning to see, it’s the perfect way to explore a show without committing to a subscription. As if you’re not pumped up already, here’s Pluto TV’s ad about the network’s free month:

This Month Only: Stream CBS Originals on Pluto TV | September 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Pluto TV is incredibly generous to roll out the latest seasons of hit CBS shows like Ghosts, Elsbeth, and more in September, right before their new seasons premiere in October.

To that point, it’s worth mentioning that if you become hooked on any of these shows, you'll be able to hop right into the new seasons as they air live on CBS. So, let the binge-watching begin!

Make sure to check out your favorite CBS shows this September on Pluto TV. For new episodes this October, you’ll find them on the primetime network and Paramount+.