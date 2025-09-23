Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Final Four HOH, And Guaranteed Their Spot In The Finale

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, September 22nd. Stream the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

The final week of Big Brother is a bit wonky on the 2025 TV schedule, with the game speeding up to accommodate the finale airing this upcoming Sunday. That means someone was already evicted, Vince Panaro's Head of Household week is over, and on Monday evening, the Season 27 Houseguests competed for the Final Four HOH.

The Final Four HOH is the best one to win of any season, as it ensures the winner will be in the game on finale night and competing for a chance to win it all. CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online and just saw the live feeds go up a bit ago, revealing the big winner who won't be sweating much until after this eviction.

Morgan Won The Final Four HOH

Morgan continues to make me look like a psychic with the way I projected her as most likely to win weeks ago. She just secured the Final Four Head of Household and extended her competitive dominance in these recent weeks. Four vetoes and two Head of Household wins. Take that, and the fact she's played a large part in all of Vince's evictions, and I don't see anyone beating her in the Final Two phase. It's assumed that now with Keanu Soto out of the house, she'll nominate Ava Pearl and Ashley Hollis for eviction.

Will Vince Survive The Veto?

Morgan is safe, but her biggest ally in the game, Vince, is not. The ultimate goal of the duo fans dubbed the "Cheatmance" is to sit at the end of the game together, but that's not guaranteed at this time. Either he or Morgan will have to win the veto, or put their trust in the others to respect their wishes with the vote.

Personally, I don't see any reality in which Ava or Ashley wins the veto and doesn't take themselves down and put Vince up for eviction. Additionally, I would think they'll 100% evict him if they get the opportunity to do so, as it would remove one of the surefire winners that would beat them in a competition.

There's a wild scenario here in which either Ashley or Ava wins the veto, evicts Vince, and then the two of them go to the Final Two and cut Morgan in third place. I would hate to see that happen, but it would be on brand for what has been a wild back-half of the game ever since Rachel Reilly was evicted without anyone casting a vote against her.

The reality is, while Ava and Ashley have had a few wins between the two of them throughout Big Brother Season 27, their combined wins still aren't equal to either Vince or Morgan's individual competitive wins. While it's technically anyone's competition to win, I would put my money on either Morgan or Vince winning this one.

Big Brother has a new episode coming up on CBS on Wednesday, September 24th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Get ready for an action-packed final week of Season 27, which is way better than the previous seasons, where we waited three weeks just for things to heat up in the final days.