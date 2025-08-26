Jensen Ackles Fans Were Asked What Project He's Most Recognizable From, And I'm Loving How Many Responses Aren't Just Supernatural

Jensen Ackles’ new show, Countdown (which is currently available with an Amazon Prime subscription), has made him a prominent name on the 2025 TV schedule, and he is staying as busy as ever. So, between that, his upcoming appearance on the third season of Tracker, the new The Boys prequel Vought Rising, and the final season of The Boys, he seems to be everywhere these days. He’s also done quite a lot over the years, including, of course, Supernatural, which he was on for 15 years. Considering all of that, fans were asked what he’s most recognizable from, and I’m happy that they aren’t all saying SPN.

Between Supernatural, Smallville, Dawson’s Creek, The Boys, and many, many more, it’s hard to believe just how many projects Ackles has been in, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. And because of his extensive filmography, people know him from different things. The actor recently threw the first pitch for a Toronto Blue Jays game, and the official MLB X account asked fans where they recognized him from. There are a lot of responses, and it really shows just how much he’s been in:

Lana's ex in Smallville, then he went to another show called Supernatural which was really good for a few seasons. - BatchaTheGreat

Supernatural. It should always be Supernatural. But I will respect anyone who says My Bloody Valentine 3D. - MiraculousMets

Solider Boy from The Boys and Vought Rising, Mark Meachum on Countdown. (Airing now. Check it out if you haven’t. ) and Dean Winchester on Supernatural. - adder4741

Dark Angel and then on to Supernatural. -BareMaire19492

It's fun to see what people know him from, and I love that it isn't just Supernatural. Of course, that one would be the most common one, considering the series ran for 15 seasons and spawned a prequel that he was also part of. So, it’s great to see the legacy that Supernatural has, even almost five years after it ended.

However, there are so many other projects he's been a part of that are worth calling out, too. And that includes deep cuts such as My Bloody Valentine 3D, and even Days of Our Lives, the latter of which my mom knows him from.

I really loved seeing all the love for his entire body of work here, as I read posts from fans like:

Dark Angel, Smallville, Supernatural, Big Sky, The Winchesters, The Boys, Tracker, Countdown... and more to come. Our boy has quite the baseball card! - MMagnitudo

Days of our lives - dmartymcfly

Days of Our Lives - melissa0208

Big Sky -ghelman17

I also love the fact that fans are pointing out his most recent projects, such as Countdown. The series only premiered on Prime earlier this summer. However, a lot of Supernatural fans were excited to watch it simply because Ackles was in it. But it seems the series has drawn in a lot of other non-SPN fans, and I'm here for it.

That being said, Supernatural will always reign supreme. Ackles spent a good chunk of his life on that show. Whether or not it will ever get a reboot is unknown, but both he and Jared Padalecki have shared their thoughts on what they want in a revival. Plus, the two are reuniting on the upcoming fifth and final season of The Boys, along with Misha Collins.

So, as we wait to see if that ever happens, it's nice to see the actor in other projects and to see said projects getting a lot of love:

Supernatural. Always, but back in the day Smallville put him on the map for me officially so from there too lol - lyndzz20

THE BOYS - MLBWeeklyAI

Currently on Amazing "Boys" as "Soldier Boy" and "Countdown" as Mark Meachum - RM3_SpOrts

Supernatural. Countdown. Dark Angel. The Boys. -GMOtterby

Ackles did well pre-Supernatural and is continuing to do well post-Supernatural. Thanks to streaming, people are also able to discover him and that beloved CW series. Although SPN is one of the most rewatchable shows ever, his role as Dean Winchester is not the only great role he’s played. And all this talk is making me want to go back and rewatch his other projects.