Jon Bon Jovi Became A Grandad After Millie Bobby Brown And Son Jake Adopted, Now He's Become 'That Pain In The Butt Guy'

Over the summer, Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi announced they adopted a child, with surprised fans extending support. With the famous celebrity family having grown, newly-minted grandpa Jon Bon Jovi weighed in on the couple's baby girl. Unsurprisingly, the award-winning musician expressed positive thoughts as he did when Jake got engaged to Brown. However, while talking about his granddaughter, he also humorously revealed how her arrival has turned him into a different person.

Bon Jovi shared his feelings and new mindset during an upcoming interview with influencer Bunnie XO via a clip shared TikTok. The teaser of the conversation focused on familial relationships, including Brown and Bongiovi's new baby. The “Livin’ on a Prayer” artist said that the entire experience has been exhilarating and magnetic. Along with it, he’s realized he’s become a grandparent who demands regular updates, as he explained:

It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful. They adopted a girl, we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby. It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day. I’m that pain in the butt guy already and, yeah, it’s cool.

This sounds like the beginning of a great time in all of their lives, and I couldn’t be happier for the Brown-Bongiovi family. I’m sure Jon Bon Jovi isn’t wrong when he says this chapter has been a bit wacky, though. Brown and Bongiovi got married in May 2024 amid the former's work on the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5. From the outside looking in, it also feels like the pair wasted no time putting the adoption in motion.

Regardless of the specific logistics of their professional lives, MBB previously expressed her desire to be a young mom. So, with that in mind, it tracks that she and her hubby have already taken the steps necessary to have adopt a little one. All the while, the Enola Holmes star continues to work, and she'll soon mark the release of ST Season 5, which will hit the 2025 Netflix release guide. Still, I'd imagine that Brown will relish the quieter days she spends living on her Georgia farm with her hubby and baby.

Circling back to Jon Bon Jovi, though, I love the thought of the famous grandpa checking in regularly for updates of any kind with the Georgians. Who would’ve guessed the “It’s My Life” singer would eventually become a proud grandparent type? Not me, but I’m certainly here for it! And it’s all thanks to those two young stars, who started dating in 2021, got engaged in 2023 before tying the knot last year.

I doubt Bon Jovi is truly “that pain in the butt guy” but, even if he is, I find it endearing. That's because it's simply an indication of just how much he loves his new little granddaughter. So here's to many beautiful memories for the family and a fair number of visits and virtual check-ins from grandpa Bon Jovi!

Millie Bobby Brown in the first part of Stranger Things' final season, which arrives on November 26. That'll be followed by Part 2 on December 25 and the series finale on December 31.