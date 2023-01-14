Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey And Soon-To-Be Baby Celebrate Their Red Carpet Debut As A Party Of 3

Kaley Cuoco has become the queen of television with her famous portrayal of The Big Bang Theory’s Penny, as well as her dramatic turn on HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant. Now she has become the queen of our hearts with the adorable photos she’s been sharing on social media of her little family and absolutely stunning red-carpet looks. Her recent Golden Globes appearance with partner Tom Pelphrey cemented this, as the soon-to-be mom was glowing, happily debuting the soon-to-be addition to her family.

Cuoco sported a beautiful pastel purple dress by Vera Wang as she attended the awards show to honor her nomination for The Flight Attendant. She posted some beautiful photos from the night on her Instagram where she thanked her team and celebrated her pregnancy. The Meet Cute actress wrote,

💜the 3 of us making our @goldenglobes red carpet debut together!💜pure joy all around. unbelievable team once again!

Following her original post, she also put another photo up on Instagram of her and Pelphrey from that night, and they look adorable. You can see the photo of the soon-to-be family of three here:

I’m so happy for this couple who seem like they could not be more excited to welcome a child together. They both are glowing and seem to be so proud showing off their budding family. It was a great night for everyone, but these two seem to be having some of the most fun as a brand-new party of three.

Cuoco started dating Guiding Light actor Tom Pelphrey last year, and they made their couple debut when Cuoco unveiled her Hollywood Walk of Fame star at a ceremony in May. They announced that they were expecting their first child together in October, and Cuoco shared some adorable photos from her baby shower this week. The actress has previously been married twice, and she was famously in a relationship with Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki for two years. They remain great friends, and seem very supportive of each other’s success.

Cuoco sure has a lot to celebrate. While being a new mom is certainly the highlight, The Flight Attendant is getting a lot of great buzz, and also received a number of Emmy nominations in 2022. The actress also starred in two movies last year. Cuoco acted alongside Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in Netflix’s The Man from Toronto, and played opposite Pete Davidson in Peacock’s Meet Cute. The actress is also set to lead a thriller titled Role Play with David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy. Clearly, Cuoco is thriving, in both her professional and personal life.

You can catch Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant, which is available now with an HBO Max subscription. You can also revisit her star-making performance in The Big Bang Theory, which is also streaming on the platform. For more information on other shows coming to streaming in the near future, make sure to check out CinemaBlend’s winter TV premiere schedule.