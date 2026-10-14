Kaley Cuoco Had Her Second Baby, And She's Already Got The Cutest Nickname

At this point, fans have known that Kaley Cuoco has been expecting her second child with partner Tom Pelphrey, and both actors have seemed downright excited. The past few months have seen the two gush about having another little one to join their oldest child, 3-year-old Matilda. Well, the happy couple doesn't have to wait any longer, as they’ve officially confirmed that Cuoco welcomed their second child this week. The actress shared some sweet photos and divulged her new baby’s name and adorable nickname.

Cuoco took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she’d given birth to her and Pelphrey’s second baby girl. Per the Big Bang Theory alum’s caption, the little lady’s name is Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey, and she was born on Monday, October 12. The actress expressed sheer joy when revealing her new daughter to the world, and the photos she shared of herself, Pelphrey and Philomena are too sweet for words. On top of that, as you can see in the post below, Cuoco also lovingly refers to her daughter as “Philo”:

Yeah, we can cue all of the “aws” for this post, as it’s a truly lovely tribute to the couple’s newborn. Philo is also such a great nickname, and that’s not to say that Philomena isn’t sweet. The shortened version is just sweet and rolls off the tongue perfectly. Of course, Cuoco’s affection for her child absolutely radiates from the post, and she sweetly articulates her feelings in the caption of the post:

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🎀Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey🎀. 💖10/12/26💖There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing . We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo! Family officially complete 😭Time to bring Matilda’s baby home! 😂💕 [Tom Pelphrey], life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever , girl daddy!

We here at CinemaBlend are wishing Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey and their family all the best as they bask in the joy of welcoming their latest member. And, based on Cuoco’s social media presence, I imagine, this definitely won’t be the last time she treats fans to adorable photos of “Philo”.

More to come...