Looks Like Kendall Jenner Got The Scoop On Gerry Turner's Golden Bachelor Ending Before The Rest Of Us. How It Happened

Reality TV watchers saw fandoms collide in 2023, when Kris Jenner made a virtual appearance on The Golden Bachelor to shout-out her doppelgänger Susan Noles, telling her and the rest of the contestants that they were an inspiration to the Kardashian-Jenner family . New information from Gerry Turner now suggests that the Hulu stars were even more invested — or at least informed — in The Bachelor spinoff than we all may have realized. It turns out Kendall Jenner got the scoop on how Gerry’s season ended way before the rest of us did.

Gerry Turner is set to make an appearance on an upcoming episode of the famous family’s reality show (proving just how dated The Kardashians is ), and a preview shows Kendall Jenner saying she had happened upon some information she wasn't supposed to have. According to TMZ , what we’re going to find out in “This Is Going to Be Really Hot Tea” (which can be streamed starting June 6 with a Hulu subscription ) is how Kendall spoiled The Golden Bachelor for herself.

So how did it all go down? TMZ supposedly talked to Gerry Turner himself, who detailed a dinner party that included a screening of The Golden Bachelor in Kris Jenner’s home theater. He reportedly described the family as warm, elegant and gracious, saying they were all too eager to give his daughter Angie Turner a call after learning that she was a huge fan. That was apparently where the big information leak happened.

Within the first five minutes of their evening together, Kris and Kendall Jenner supposedly grabbed Gerry Turner’s phone to call his daughter, and as they scrolled through his contacts, they stumbled on the photo and phone number of one Theresa Nist. At the time of this dinner party (October 2023), only a few episodes of The Golden Bachelor had aired — including Gerry and Theresa’s fateful first one-on-one date — so it was pretty obvious to the Jenners that Theresa was the one who would become engaged to Gerry .

(Image credit: ABC)

I have to wonder how many people in the KarJenners’ inner circle were clued in to how The Golden Bachelor would end. Either way, though, it’s no surprise that Kendall and Kris Jenner were able to keep the spoiler a secret from the general public.

It’s unknown if Gerry Turner has continued to keep up with the Kardashians in the more tumultuous months that followed their meet-up. After getting engaged on the dating show’s season finale, he and Theresa Nist tied the knot in a live and unhinged wedding special on ABC before announcing their divorce just three months later.

If you want to tune in to see how the reality show crossover plays out, “This Is Going to Be Really Hot Tea” will air June 6, and while you’re there, be sure to see what else is new and coming soon to Hulu .