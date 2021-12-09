Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Being Accused Of Plastic Surgery In Throwback Photo With Kim And Khloe
Kourtney Kardashian is not afraid to clap back!
In general, Kourtney Kardashian is probably feeling pretty good now. She’s been engaged to rock drummer / makeout royalty Travis Barker for almost two months, they’ve been bonding with each other’s kids over the holidays, the negative public comments from each of their exes seems to have died down (for now), and she’s (probably) working on wedding plans. But! This does not mean that our good Kourt has any time for your commentary on her body, as she just clapped back after being accused of having plastic surgery when a throwback photo of her and her sisters went up.
We all know that you can’t look at a Kardashian Instagram without seeing a number of sure-to-be scantily clad shots of the many women who make up the famous clan. Because they’ve all been famous for so long now, though, this also means that many others have access to pictures of them from years gone by, allowing us to easily make comparisons between how they look now and how they looked back then. After the Instagram account PopCultureAngel posted some throwback pics of the family, with a couple of shots of Kourtney Kardashian included, she’s now responded to cosmetic procedure claims. First, take a look at the pictures, to see what inspired the plastic surgery talk:
OK, as you may have noticed, the second photo in the lineup features Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney posing in bikinis, and while there’s a picture later of Kourtney with her ex and baby daddy, Scott Disick, it’s likely the swimwear shot that inspired this surgery remark, which was in reply to another user:
Ooooh, nooooo! Really, by now, don’t people know that they can’t mess with these ladies? For one thing, your negativity isn’t stopping them. And, you know, if they get annoyed enough at what you’ve said, they will respond, just like Kourtney Kardashian did:
The person who left this supposed listing of all of her cosmetic surgery work probably thought Kardashian would never see it, and also, clearly, thought she was doing Kourt a favor by mentioning how “extremely natural” her many alleged procedures have been.
Obviously, Kardashian was not thrilled with the idea that she’s changed so much from these early photos that she must have had a nose job, gotten butt shots, botox, and other procedures “just to start.” Kardashian’s take on the statement seems to be along the lines of “thanks for saying I got good plastic surgery, even though you don't know me and I haven't had any major procedures at all,” and, honestly, I think that’s fair.
Kardashian has been very good about clapping back when she feels she needs to, and she’s done it at least twice before in just the past month, when someone wondered about whether or not she was already pregnant with a little drummer boy / girl, and when another person implied she spends more time with her fiancé than her own children. So, it would appear that Kourtney Kardashian has particularly thick skin, which is not something that any amount of plastic surgery can help with.
