Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Being Accused Of Plastic Surgery In Throwback Photo With Kim And Khloe

In general, Kourtney Kardashian is probably feeling pretty good now. She’s been engaged to rock drummer / makeout royalty Travis Barker for almost two months, they’ve been bonding with each other’s kids over the holidays, the negative public comments from each of their exes seems to have died down (for now), and she’s (probably) working on wedding plans . But! This does not mean that our good Kourt has any time for your commentary on her body, as she just clapped back after being accused of having plastic surgery when a throwback photo of her and her sisters went up.

We all know that you can’t look at a Kardashian Instagram without seeing a number of sure-to-be scantily clad shots of the many women who make up the famous clan. Because they’ve all been famous for so long now, though, this also means that many others have access to pictures of them from years gone by, allowing us to easily make comparisons between how they look now and how they looked back then. After the Instagram account PopCultureAngel posted some throwback pics of the family, with a couple of shots of Kourtney Kardashian included, she’s now responded to cosmetic procedure claims. First, take a look at the pictures, to see what inspired the plastic surgery talk:

OK, as you may have noticed, the second photo in the lineup features Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney posing in bikinis, and while there’s a picture later of Kourtney with her ex and baby daddy , Scott Disick, it’s likely the swimwear shot that inspired this surgery remark, which was in reply to another user:

kourtney got plenty of surgery! she just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them. botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start

Ooooh, nooooo! Really, by now, don’t people know that they can’t mess with these ladies? For one thing, your negativity isn’t stopping them . And, you know, if they get annoyed enough at what you’ve said, they will respond, just like Kourtney Kardashian did:

no better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and brazilian butt lift, um thanks and you were just getting started

The person who left this supposed listing of all of her cosmetic surgery work probably thought Kardashian would never see it, and also, clearly, thought she was doing Kourt a favor by mentioning how “extremely natural” her many alleged procedures have been.

Obviously, Kardashian was not thrilled with the idea that she’s changed so much from these early photos that she must have had a nose job, gotten butt shots, botox, and other procedures “just to start.” Kardashian’s take on the statement seems to be along the lines of “thanks for saying I got good plastic surgery, even though you don't know me and I haven't had any major procedures at all,” and, honestly, I think that’s fair.