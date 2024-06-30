Taylor Swift’s Backup Dancer Was The Real MVP By Helping Her Through A Stage Malfunction, And There’s Video

The Eras Tour has been making its way around the world for over a year now, so at this point Taylor Swift and her crew of dancers and backup singers know their routines like the back of their hands. However, things don’t always go as planned, and whether Swift is making jokes through a wardrobe malfunction or trying to clear water off of her piano while performing surprise songs in a rainstorm, she’s proven that she can adapt to unexpected situations. During the Saturday stop in Dublin, Ireland, however, it was backup dancer Jan Ravnik who was the real MVP during a stage malfunction -- and there's video of the whole situation.

Taylor Swift found herself stranded on a raised platform on stage as she performed part of the new set from The Tortured Poets Department . The platforms around her that had formed a staircase lowered to stage level, but the singer’s remained about 5 feet up. She briefly looked around before realizing that Jan Ravnik had come to help. Check out the moment captured by a fan on X (Twitter) below:

JAN TO THE RESCUE AFTER THE STAGE MALFUNCTIONED pic.twitter.com/UW1hk1QHJFJune 29, 2024

Thankfully Jan Ravnik isn’t “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” because he was able to swoop Taylor Swift up and deliver her safely to the stage, and she didn’t even miss a note. Talk about two professionals! In fact, their improvisation was so smooth that the crowd seemingly didn’t even react to the technical malfunction.

Swifties were quick to praise the dancer in the comments of the post, saying:

And he put her down so gracefully omg – adoraweisz

– adoraweisz He made it look flawless omg – yvelitza13

– yvelitza13 It was barely noticeable because Taylor & Jan reacted so smart & so quick, no panic on the Eras Tour – PaulaFreese

– PaulaFreese what a man – canubaileeveit

– canubaileeveit And that’s why we Stan him – tswiftth0

There’s no questioning that Jan Ravnik is one of Swifties’ favorite dancers, and it wasn’t long ago that he encountered his own harrowing moment on the Eras Tour. In the opening moments of a show in Edinburgh, Scotland — during which the dancers take the stage with large fans on their backs — Ravnik was nearly blown over by strong winds and had to be helped by another member of the crew.

Certainly anything can happen when a live performance is involved, and the June 29 incident wasn’t the first stage malfunction Taylor Swift has seen on the Eras Tour. Back in July 2023, the “So High School” singer had to sprint backstage when a technical difficulty prevented her from being lowered beneath the stage for a quick wardrobe change. Swift even had jokes about that one, commenting on the viral TikTok video .

It’s funny to see these unexpected moments happen, and as a Swiftie myself, I love knowing that Jan Ravnik and the rest of the Eras Tour crew have Taylor Swift’s back to keep her safe when things go wrong. While we wait on the next viral “Errors Tour” moment, be sure to stay up to date on all of Swift’s upcoming projects , and you can continue to stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) on Disney+, one of the best streaming services .