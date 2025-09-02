Bad Bunny Shares A Funny Take On Taylor Swift Complimenting His Performance In Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler made quite a splash this summer, when Happy Gilmore 2 hit the 2025 Netflix schedule, and of all the brilliant cameos featured in the movie, Bad Bunny was without question one of the highlights. You don’t have to take my word for it, either, as Taylor Swift herself complimented the performance. Bad Bunny was told of her remarks during a recent red carpet appearance, and he had the most hilarious response.

What Did Taylor Swift Say About Bad Bunny In Happy Gilmore 2?

Before we get to Bad Bunny’s response to Taylor Swift’s compliment, let’s recap what the Midnights artist actually said. Perhaps you heard that the newly engaged singer went on the New Heights podcast last month, during which Happy Gilmore 2 came up. Travis Kelce has a small role in the movie as the restaurant manager who fires Oscar, a busboy played by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), which leads to Oscar caddying for Happy Gilmore.

Taylor Swift raved about the Puerto Rican star’s performance, saying on the podcast (via Billboard):

Bad Bunny? He absolutely delighted me in that movie. His comedic timing is so good. His character name is Oscar, and it’s like, his brother gets hit by the golf ball … There’s a face that Bad Bunny makes, and they do the kind of pan or zoom. I was like, ‘Who thought of that? How did they know he could be that way?'

The Eras Tour star said she “felt so much for his character,” and Bad Bunny had a hilarious theory about why she enjoyed it so much.

Bad Bunny Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Praise

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, one of the stars of Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller Caught Stealing (which hit the 2025 movie calendar last weekend), was informed about Taylor Swift’s comments, and he seemed genuinely amused, which you can see on Access Hollywood’s TikTok:

After Oscar is fired from the club restaurant, he fantasizes about tying Travis Kelce’s character to a lamp post, painting his bare chest with honey and leaving him for a bear to find. Bad Bunny said Taylor Swift must have liked that he sweetened up the NFL star for her, saying:

Oh yeah? Ah, thanks, I’m happy that she liked me. She liked me because I put the honey for Travis for her.

Now, what’s funny about this comment is that Swifties were already guessing that Taylor Swift made a secret cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 as the bear, and if she hadn’t debunked this theory herself on the New Heights podcast, I’d be tempted to think this was confirmation.

Either way, Bad Bunny’s delighted reaction is pretty fantastic, and I’d definitely agree with Ms. Swift that the breadstick-loving caddie was amazing in the movie. Hopefully this wasn’t the last time Bad Bunny teams up with Adam Sandler, and I also wouldn’t mind seeing the Puerto Rican rapper in another project with Travis Kelce — or Taylor Swift, for that matter.

If you haven’t gotten the chance to watch Happy Gilmore 2 yet, or if you just want to relive that wild bear scene, fire up that Netflix subscription, because it is available now.