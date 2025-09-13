Travis Kelce’s Comedian Friend Gets Real About His Chances Of Attending His And Taylor Swift’s Wedding

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August, the internet has gone wild with predicting elements of their wedding. There has been fan speculation about what Swift’s wedding dress may look like, if Jason Kelce will be his brother’s best man , and, of course, who may be lucky enough to land an invite to celebrate their big day. One friend of Kelce’s recently opened up about his own chances of attending the wedding, and he got pretty candid.

In a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, comedian Andrew Santino was the latest celeb to react to the Swift/Kelce engagement news , and if he thinks he will land an invite to their wedding. Santino and Kelce have been seen on the golf course together, and he was photographed with both Swift and Kelce after a Chiefs game last year. While Santino is very secure in his friendship with the NFL tight end, he doubts he will be getting a wedding invite. He said:

I doubt it… I highly doubt it, dude. I don’t think I got that invite. You know she’s controlling that guest list. I’m not on that list.

This is all speculation, of course, as it’s highly probable that Swift and Kelce will be generating a guest list together. It should be noted that Swift is very selective about her friendships and who she has kept close as her career has exploded over the last ten years. She is a global superstar, and likely anyone getting invited to her wedding is someone both of the couple see as close personal friends, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they wanted to keep things pretty small to control some of the fanfare.

Fans have been speculating about who may be on that list, from Selena Gomez to Patrick Mahomes. A few people seem like “sure thing” invites, but you never know.

Santino may be firm in his assumption that he won’t make the cut, but he doesn’t seem upset about it, and thinks he still may land an invite to one of the most fun aspects of a wedding celebration: the bachelor party. He said:

Trav’s my boy, I love him to death. I highly doubt — Look, I will say this. I played golf with my old man two days ago, and we FaceTimed [Travis] to say congrats. Look, maybe I’ll catch a bachelor party invite.

It’s nice to hear the two have remained friends despite Kelce’s recent ascension to immense fame. The Kansas City Chiefs player has always been a celebrity, even hosting SNL in 2023 after his team’s Super Bowl win. However, his relationship with Swift has undoubtedly created more attention and fanfare, making the spotlight on him a whole lot brighter. It seems that he still remains grounded, maintaining his tight friendships, and who knows, a bachelor party invite, or maybe even the unexpected wedding invite may just be coming Santino’s way.

When Andrew Santino isn’t hanging out with Travis Kelce, he is on his popular Bad Friends podcast with Bobby Lee, which is available on Spotify . Fans of the comedian should also check out his new stand-up special, White Noise, which is currently streaming with a Hulu subscription .