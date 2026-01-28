Ray J Says His Heart Is Failing And His Time Is Limited In Heartwrenching Post

Life throws people curveballs all the time, and sometimes when they come up on us those curves are as serious as they can get. Singer/actor Ray J (who gained increased notoriety after his sex tape with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian was released in 2007) has now opened up about a serious health issue, as he says part of his heart is “black” and “it’s done.”

What Ray J Said About His Heart Failing

Though recent years for Ray J have been filled with things like his wild theories about what the world would be like without his sex tape being released, heated confrontations with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ sons, a recent arrest and talks of him hitchhiking, the mid-1990s through 2000s saw him release a number of popular R&B albums and appear in numerous films and TV shows. Now, however, the star has spoken publicly about being told that his heart is failing, and said in a video posted to social media:

2027 is definitely a wrap for me. My heart on the right side is black, it’s done.

The Moesha star was clearly distressed in the short video, which also features someone else who tries to keep the talent (who’s full name is William Ray Norwood Jr.) in good spirits by telling him that he’ll live to see his children grow up and witness the births of his grandchildren, as well. However, he did confess to what he sees as being the reason for his poor health right now, adding:

I fucked up. You know why? Because I thought that I was a bigger [deal], I thought I had more weight. I thought I was a big [deal], so I was like, ‘I can handle all that alcohol, I can handle all that Adderall, I can handle all the drugs, everything.’ But, I couldn’t. I fucked up. I fucked my shit up real bad.

He then goes on to describe how he was “on four or five bottles a day” and “10 Addies” and thought the whole time “ain’t nothing happening to me” because he felt “indestructible.” The “One Wish” singer (who was accused of providing drugs for Whitney Houston after her death, which he denied) also noted that he was planning to go to Haiti, within the next couple of weeks, thinking that “voodoo” could provide a treatment that would help.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant wrapped up by giving a shoutout to his parents and sister, Brandy, for helping him during this rough time:

My mama and my daddy coming to pick me up tomorrow; they’re going to take me to the [doctor’s] checkup. But, shoutout to my mama and daddy, and shoutout to Brandy for looking out for me. She paid my bills for me for the rest of the year. That’s crazy.

Hopefully, whatever treatments or prognosis he gets from his doctors will give Ray J more quality time to spend with his family, and his life won’t end as soon as he fears.