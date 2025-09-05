Rumor Has It One Recent Big Brother Game-Changer Is Not Over, And I'm Not Complaining

Big Brother Season 27 brought back The Mastermind last night, and with no feeds overnight, there are many questions about the rest of the season as the jury phase begins. While I'm excited to continue to debate which Houseguests have the best odds of winning, I am equally thrilled that the BB Blockbuster is rumored to continue at least into next week.

Yes, there's a rumor circulating that the BB Blockbuster is still going on, despite assumptions that it would end with the jury phase beginning. Here's where the rumor started, and why I'm happy to see it stick around despite the grumblings of others on the web.

It Sounds Like The BB Blockbuster Will Continue Into The Jury Phase

Sharon Tharp is a Big Brother journalist of some prominence in the franchise, having covered the show for many years. Last night, she was at the live eviction, with plans to interview BB Unlocked hosts Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur after the taping. She was also responding to tweets fans had about the show, and said the following when someone noted that Julie Chen Moonves did not announce the end of the BB Blockbuster:

because it’s not over https://t.co/aBP3OyMz5BSeptember 5, 2025

While Big Brother Season 26 had the AI Arena end when the jury stage started, it appears as though the BB Blockbuster will continue as we slide into the jury phase. That said, it's unclear if it'll extend partially into the jury, or somehow go all the way into the final stages of the game. All that being said, it appears the BB Blockbuster is sticking around.

I Love The BB Blockbuster, And Don't Mind It Going A Bit Further

I was thrilled when the AI Arena was renamed the BB Blockbuster and became a permanent part of the game, and I cannot express enough how it has turned the game on its head. As someone who regularly watches Big Brother online and streams the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, it truly keeps the Houseguests on their toes and ensures they continue to strategize and debate right up until the live eviction.

Big Brother 27's Katherine Woodman Reacts To Outside World's Opinion Of Her Showmance With Rylie Jeffries, And If They've Spoken Since Her Eviction

I know there are critics of the BB Blockbuster, who say it is unfair and gives "comp beasts" an unfair advantage. I would agree if the competitions mainly relied on physical factors to complete the game, but thus far, almost every competition has been more about puzzles or the like. If you're not good at figuring out puzzles, you probably have no business being on Big Brother.

The main value that the BB Blockbuster brings, which I wrote about long ago back in Season 26, is that it prevents a totally safe Head of Household. The backdoor method of nominating and evicting was a good strategy, but boy was it a cop out. Putting up two people to leave, saying they're both pawns for a bigger target, and then just shrugging when it falls apart? I love that the BB Blockbuster forces the HOH to show their cards, even when they don't want to.

For all of these reasons, I'm 100% fine with it going into the jury phase. I'm not sure how much longer it should last once the jury has started, but I have a feeling the people at Big Brother have had a lot of conversations about this already. Right now, it's keeping the game entertaining in spite of all the bad gameplay we've seen this season, so why not just enjoy the ride?

Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Football season is here on the 2025 TV schedule, so be prepared for some Sunday episode times to shift here in the coming weeks!