Big Brother 27’s Keanu And Ava Shared Their Thoughts On The BB Blockbuster Ahead Of The Finale, And Both Make Great Points

Whether we like it or not, Season 27 is about to end with one Big Brother cast member landing the ultimate winnings. While there's still an exciting finale left that will decide whether Ashley Hollis or Morgan Pope will win the final Head of Household and take Vince Panaro to the end, we are nearing the finish line. While we wait, some cast members are debating the impact of the newly-added BB Blockbuster, and it was a positive change.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online, and figured who better to ask than the Houseguests who were a part of Season 27? We submitted questions to Ava Pearl and Keanu Soto following their evictions and asked them their opinion about the BB Blockbuster. So, what do they think?

Keanu Believes The BB Blockbuster Amplifies The Social Element Of Gameplay More

Few Houseguests benefited from the BB Blockbuster more than Keanu Soto. The Big Brother Houseguest went much further in the game than he might've otherwise. (The minute it was over, he was back-doored and evicted during Vince's last HOH.) Before answering, Keanu specified that he'd only seen four seasons of BB before playing, one of which was Season 26.

While he could only speak from his limited perspective of the game, he brought up an interesting point about how it elevates the social aspect of the game:

It definitely makes it exciting. Some people may say it turns it more into a competitive show and less of a social one, I disagree. I believe, let's say from the HOH's perspective, you are basically burning three bridges when you put three people up. Their ability to be able to come back from that and mend those relationships? That's 100% social. I firmly believe that it is a great addition. I like it, and it keeps it up in the air as to who is actually going to go home. I love it.

Keanu won a lot of competitions in Big Brother Season 27. He makes a great point, here, too. The onus is on the Head of Household to maintain a good relationship with the person who survives the BB Blockbuster, as much as it is important for the Houseguest who wins to rebuild their reputation in the house. As someone who also won HOH he showed the value in that dynamic, nearly costing Vince his game when he put him up for eviction.

But Ava Pointed Out The BB Blockbuster Is Bad For Houseguests Like Her

On the other side of the coin is Ava, who had one HOH reign in which she delegated a lot of decisions to other Houseguests, and a comp win that ultimately led to Rachel Reilly's controversial elimination. Her thoughts on the BB Blockbuster differed slightly from Keanu, as someone who's not a physically dominant Houseguest:

I want to say that the twist was interesting. It definitely allowed for a lot of people who were good at competitions to power through the game which is both interesting and scary as a player because I'm not that great at competitions.

Ava was scared of the BB Blockbuster because she wasn't a great competitor, but I think that's a good lesson for future Big Brother Houseguests. While Ashley told me multiple comp wins aren't necessary to winning a modern season, I feel like there's never going to be a reality in which that isn't the easiest path. Houseguests should be well-rounded and be able to do both comps and work socially, and not just rely on one skill over the other.

While some will point to Kelley Jorgensen and Keanu as evidence Big Brother Season 27 was too heavy on competitions, there were opportunities to get both out in which their Houseguest prioritized other targets instead. Overall, I think the balance in the BB Blockbuster was fair, but we'll see how the next cast who has to deal with it does.

Big Brother Season 27's finale airs on CBS on Sunday, September 28th at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tune in to see who wins the $750,000, and for some big drama as Morgan and Ashley square off.