As Big Brother 27's Jury Phase Approaches, Here's Who I Think Has The Best Chance Of Winning

Big Brother Season 27 is past the halfway point, and as the jury phase approaches, now seems as good a time as any to check in on how the Houseguests are playing the game. Specifically, who is in the prime position to make a run and become $750,000 richer, or if they might as well prepare for their interview with Julie Chen Moonves.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online, and based on what I've seen so far, I think I have a solid read on who stands the best chance of winning as the jury phase approaches. Of course, everything can always turn on a dime, but as it stands right now, here are the odds I feel of each Houseguest winning, ranked from least likely to most likely to win Season 27.

(Image credit: CBS)

Ava Pearl

Ava won the Head of Household in Week 5, but beyond that, she's been an absolute non-factor in Big Brother. Most of this stems in her lack of interest in wanting to play the game, which bled into the week she controlled the house. Ava didn't wish to have one-on-ones with Houseguests and refused to discuss anything regarding the actual vote leading up to the Week 5 eviction. Truthfully, it feels as if she has no game plan or even the means to make a compelling case to win at this point, but she could make it to the end, specifically because more active players believe they'll beat her in a vote.

(Image credit: CBS)

Kelley Jorgensen

I'm not sure there's ever been a Big Brother Houseguest as baffling as Kelley Jorgensen. She's survived for weeks in Season 27, despite actively volunteering to be nominated for eviction, and constantly betraying any Houseguest who tried to form a bond with her. Thus far, she's had the BB Blockbuster available to help her win and guarantee safety when all her plans go awry, but I imagine as soon as that's gone or if she gets unlucky, she'll be in the jury house.

(Image credit: CBS)

Will Williams

As one of the few older players in the house, Will is doing what he can to stay in the game. While he can't keep up with some of the Houseguests in physical competitions, he's managed to build a strong social game simply by being there to listen and nod his head in agreement whenever someone shares an idea or opinion. It's working, but a strong social game can only get you so far. I think Will could make it to the end, but he needs to start building his resume to make a better case for how he's earned a win in Big Brother.

(Image credit: CBS)

Mickey Lee

A few weeks ago, I would've said Mickey was running the Big Brother house, and was in a prime position to be a major frontrunner to win. She used her secret power to steal Rylie's HOH and had strong allies in Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis, and, surprisingly, Rylie. Unfortunately, Rylie's eviction week proved to be disastrous for her, as she tried to prioritize his safety over Morgan's, and began to spiral when Rachel Reilly nominated her. Her unpredictability lost her Morgan and Ashley, and unless she can put in some major work to turn things around, she may be sunk in this game.

(Image credit: CBS)

Keanu Soto

Keanu Soto thinks he has this entire game figured out, and while he couldn't be more wrong about that, he's done pretty well for himself. He's won a number of veto competitions, drawing comparisons to Season 14's Frank Eudy, and has some solid alliances with Vince Panaro, Rachel, and others, mainly because of his ability to exist as a major target and easy nominee. He's always going to have people gunning for him, but if he can manage to keep winning when he has to, I think he can set himself up to win the game eventually.

(Image credit: CBS)

Lauren Domingue

Lauren might be on the outside of any major alliance, but she's accomplished a great deal quietly moving through the game. She has a Week 3 HOH win and a veto under her belt, and while her indecision proves to be a problem for others who want to align with her, it could be a strength. With no solid ties to anyone, I could see her being pulled in as an asset by any player currently above her on this list, and making a run to win it all at the end.

(Image credit: CBS)

Ashley Hollis

After the Week 1 Showergate debacle, it would've been wild to think Ashley had a long life in Big Brother Season 27. That said, she got herself off the nomination block and, to her credit, has not been nominated again. She's closely associated with Rachel and Morgan, but unlike them, seems to have some connections outside of that core to grant herself some safety if a future HOH targets them. That said, Morgan and Rachel are great players, and could definitely offer up Ashley as a sacrificial lamb if it's their games on the line versus hers.

(Image credit: CBS)

Vince Panaro

As of this writing, Vince is the only two-time Head of Household in Big Brother Season 27. While he had a target on his back early on and was accused of "playing both sides," he recently decided to stick with Rachel and The Judges. I think this is a great move that will ultimately save him in the next phase of the game, and he can start to pick off Rachel and other targets above him to take a win. That's not to say it will be easy, but he's in a great position so far to make it happen.

(Image credit: CBS)

Rachel Reilly

From the very start of Big Brother Season 27, it felt like Rachel would either flop or become the first two-time winner of the reality show. She's had a couple of close calls with Mickey targeting her, and Vince almost being swayed to put her up for eviction, but both times Rachel has used her brilliant social game not only to deflect, but also to align with the people who want her out the most. It's impressive, and quite frankly, unlike how she played the game previously, and I think she's in a great position to win.

(Image credit: CBS)

Morgan Pope

She may not have any comp wins under her belt, but I'm serious when I say Morgan Pope is in the best position to win this game. She's aligned with every big name at the top of this list, and it came about in a pretty organic manner without it looking like she's playing the house like Vince did. I think there's a very good chance this season ends with Morgan being crowned the champion of Big Brother 27, but that's just where things stand at this time.

Loyal Big Brother fans know to expect the unexpected, so who knows how or if this list will hold up a couple of weeks from now! Catch new episodes of the reality series on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and watch the live feeds over on Paramount+.