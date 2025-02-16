Rumors Swirled Ye And Bianca Censori Weren't Invited To The Grammys. What The Rapper Says Actually Happened

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been back in the news lately, and yes, much of it is because of her continued half-naked fashion choices. If you happened to miss her nude red-carpet moment when the Grammy Awards aired on the 2025 TV schedule, congratulations on completing your off-the-grid lifestyle. Rumors have swirled about every possible aspect of what went down, and Ye himself has now spoken out about speculation that they hadn’t been invited to the awards.

When Bianca Censori hit the red carpet February 2 alongside her husband — who was nominated for Best Rap Song for “Carnival” — she dropped jaws when she dropped her jacket to reveal nothing but a sheer piece of fabric over her otherwise nude body. She proceeded to walk the carpet with Kanye West before the couple got in a car and left. Regarding rumors that they hadn’t received invitations in the first place, Ye hit up X (Twitter) with a clarification (edited to add punctuation):

How could the Grammies [sic] nominate me Then not give me tickets? And then people mad when I go off. I had to fight for 5 hours and call everyone I knew to get tickets to the Grammies. They eventually gave me tickets but only for the red carpet. At that point I hadn’t started the rampage.

The rumors seem to be half-true, as Kanye West confirms that despite his nomination, he was not given tickets to attend the Grammys ceremony. In fact, it sounds like it was quite the hassle to even score entry to the red carpet, and despite there not being a known “dress code” for the red carpet, I’d imagine it’s going to be harder for the Vultures rapper to even get that close to the action next year.

There were conflicting stories about whether or not Bianca Censori and Ye were kicked out for their stunt but, according to the artist, it sounds like their plan went off as intended after only securing tickets to walk the red carpet.

This wasn’t the first time Kanye West made headlines related to the biggest awards in music. In 2015, he followed Beck onto the stage after the Morning Phase artist beat Beyoncé for Album of the Year, which you can see below:

Kanye West declined to speak, turning around and going back to his seat, but the reference to his infamous moment with Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs was pretty clear.

Then in 2022 the rapper was barred from performing at the awards show due to “concerning online behavior.” Ye reportedly lost over a billion dollars in one day when Adidas and several other companies parted ways with the rapper in 2022 over antisemitic comments and other controversial behavior. Many of those sentiments have been repeated by Kanye West in “disturbing” rants on social media since the most recent Grammys incident.

Other rumors have spread about the couple, with one unnamed source claiming Ye and his wife — who, incidentally, will not face legal ramifications for their red carpet stunt — had broken up; however, Ye’s rep said those reports had been greatly exaggerated.

Ye never strays too far from controversy, but at least now we know — according to him at least — a little more about what happened on the night of the Grammys.