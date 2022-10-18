Steve Harvey Shared A+ Pics Of Kids Dressing Up Like Him For School, And I Have To Applaud These Parents

Around this time of year, many schools around the country are quick to embrace various dress-up days, with themes tied to Homecoming activities and team spirit days for football season, not to mention embracing the spirit of the season with Halloween costume days. It can be a challenge for students and parents alike to come up with unique ideas, but there are a couple of families who did not have a problem with that. Parents shared photos of their kids going off to school dressed as Steve Harvey, and they got the attention of the Family Feud host himself.

Hats off to these parents for thinking of the always-fashionable comedian as inspiration for their children’s dress-up day. Steve Harvey must have been impressed, as well, because he celebrated these students’ amazing pics by sharing them to his Instagram Stories. Check out this stylish look:

(Image credit: Instagram)

That bald cap and signature Steve Harvey mustache really complete the ensemble of this girl’s Spirit Week costume, and I’ve got to shout out the shoes as well. Just in case there were any questions to her identity, she carried the Family Feud board game — a great choice.

While Steve Harvey may be a rare pick for costume inspiration, the Miss Universe host found another example of someone dressing as him for Career/Costume Day. Check him out:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The youngster is looking mighty dapper in his suit, and I appreciate the paisley shirt that speaks to the style icon. I would have loved to see either of the kids break out in the brighter colors that the host loves so much, but I guess mom and dad might not have a bright orange suit handy, which I am willing to give them a pass on.

Because honestly, who better to serve as your inspiration for Career Day than one of the hardest-working men in the entertainment industry? Steve Harvey is known for his hustle — as well as Family Feud he also hosts the Celebrity and African versions of the game show, Miss Universe, a national radio program and Judge Steve Harvey. He’s said in the past that his struggles early in his career have led him to commit to so many jobs.

The comedian has said he was homeless when he broke into Hollywood , and even after he found success with his comedy career , both through sell-out stand-up comedy shows and acting, he got screwed out of $22 million when he was robbed by his accountant. There are certainly a number of lessons to be learned from Steve Harvey that school teachers just aren't available to share. But even if these parents were inspired solely because the Family Feud host makes them laugh with his hilarious reactions and viral game show moments , and not because of his inspirational story, I’m still not mad at them.

These two parents can’t be the only one drawing ideas from Steve Harvey’s eclectic wardrobe this Halloween, so I’ll be keeping my eye out for some fashionable trick-or-treaters. Judge Steve Harvey will return for a second season on ABC in 2023, and you can check your local listings to see when to catch him on Family Feud.