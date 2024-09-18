I Did Not Have Steve Martin Asking The Hard-Hitting Questions About Taylor Swift On My Bingo Card This Week

Right after the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump aired on the 2024 TV schedule , Taylor Swift uploaded a lengthy Instagram post detailing her reasons behind endorsing the current Vice President. Then, the former President posted in all caps that he “hates” the pop star. Now, Steve Martin is asking the real hard-hitting question about the “Fortnight” singer, and his input in this viral conversation is something I didn’t have on my bingo card.

Donald Trump Posted That He Hates Taylor Swift

For a bit of context regarding the lead-up to Martin’s post, Donald Trump took to Truth Social on September 15 and wrote (via Variety ):

I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!

This post came in the week following Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris – which led nearly half a million people to Vote.gov , a site that provides resources to help people register and vote.

In Swift’s Instagram post, she encouraged people to do their own research about the candidates and form their own opinions. She then explained her's, noting that she was “aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted on his site.” She then explained that it “conjured up” her “fears” regarding artificial intelligence. The Midnights artist also noted that she agrees with Harris’ views on many issues, and has been “impressed” by her VP candidate Tim Walz and his stances on LGBTQ+ and women’s rights as well as IVF.

In the days following both these messages, there have been a lot of posts from prominent politicians and celebrities about them. Now, Steve Martin has shared his thoughts on the matter by posting a question.

Steve Martin Posted A Question About Taylor Swift

Seemingly in response to Trump’s post about hating Taylor Swift, Steve Martin took to X on September 15 to post:

How can anyone hate Taylor Swift? @taylorswift13 #ILoveTaylorSwift

Notably, the hashtag he used – #ILoveTaylorSwift – is one Mark Hamill also added to his tweet about Trump’s post. The Star Wars actor posted a screenshot of the former President’s message, and captioned it with the hashtag, as you can see below:

Along with that, Martin retweeted another one of Hamill’s posts about Trump’s “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” message, and he’s quite active on X when it comes to showing his support for Kamala Harris. Many fans and celebrities have also used the hashtag, like former senator and comedian Al Franken who called out Trump by asking "Why did Donald Trump say that he hates Taylor Swift?"

It’s also worth noting that Steve Martin shares a mutual friend with Taylor Swift. He stars on one of Hulu’s best shows , Only Murders in the Building, with Selena Gomez, who has been pals with Swift for years.

As Taylor Swift has released projects and toured, Gomez has shown her support by showing up to the Eras Tour on a few occasions. It’s also well known that the actress is tight with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars too. So, while Martin's post is by no means connected to his friendship with Gomez, it does add a bit more context to his connection to the pop star.