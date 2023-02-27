Tarek El Moussa Gets Real About ‘Hitting Rock Bottom’ Before Divorce From Ex Christina
It sounds like things got really bad.
When Tarek El Moussa and his then-wife Christina debuted their house-flipping reality show Flip or Flop on HGTV in 2013, there’s no way they could have predicted that the show about their business would result in some intensely personal moments playing out in the public eye. The couple weathered on-set arguments, a divorce, new relationships and health issues before the series came to an end in 2022 after 10 seasons. Now, as El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae are enjoying life with a new baby, Tarek acknowledged the struggles he’s been through to get to where he is now, revealing that he hit “rock bottom” before his divorce.
Tarek El Moussa opened up to Fox News Digital about his life being “hell” for the first few years of Flip or Flop. Shortly after the show premiered, a viewer noticed a lump on El Moussa’s throat that turned out to be thyroid cancer. He was also diagnosed with testicular cancer, and suffered an accident that required back surgery. Amidst everything, there were problems in his marriage to now-Christina Hall. El Moussa recalled:
The couple made headlines in May 2016, after a scary altercation went down in which police were called to their house in search of a “possibly suicidal male with a gun,” after Tarek El Moussa grabbed a gun and went out to a hiking trail behind their house. They later called it a “misunderstanding,” with El Moussa saying he had no intention of hurting himself. In January of the following year, he officially filed for divorce.
At the time, he blamed insufficient communication as one of the reasons for the divorce, as their lives had changed so drastically so quickly, with the show and his health issues. He told Fox News Digital just how bad things had become, saying:
Tarek El Moussa seems to be in a much better place today, as he and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa welcomed baby Tristan in January (with Christina Hall sending her congratulations), and the three of them work hard to co-parent Tarek and Christina’s two children.
They’re also still busy on the home renovation front, even after the end of Flip or Flop. The new parents are set to star in The Flipping El Moussas, which premieres at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, March 2, on HGTV, while Christina Hall just wrapped the first season of Christina in the Country with the network. Check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.
