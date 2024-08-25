After Taylor Swift Rocked Tons Of Cute Athletic Wear In Her ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ Video, Swifties Can't Get Enough Of One Designer's Viral Reaction

Taylor Swift finally released her music video for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” and fans could not be more excited. Most of Swift’s music videos are carefully curated productions, with a cinematic story at the center and filled with Easter Eggs for what’s to come. This latest video took a different approach, showing behind the scenes snippets from her Eras Tour. Fans got to see the pop sensation rehearse her biggest songs, bond with her dancers, and even sneak to stage in a custodian cart . She rocks a ton of adorable athletic wear outfits while rehearsing, and one designer recognized one of her own designs from the video. She recorded her sweet reactions, and Swifties could not be more supportive.

Swift showed in this music video that when she rehearses, she rarely wears her glittering outfits that she rocks for shows. Just like any athlete, her practice wardrobe features clothes that make her feel comfortable and strong. However, she is still Taylor Swift, so everything she wears even to work out is still adorable. She had some great matching sets, including a periwinkle sports bra and skirt combo that looks so cute on her. The outfit is by Popflex , which is run by designer Cassey Ho. She was ecstatic to see the “Fortnight” singer wearing her designs, and posted her excited reaction on TikTok below:

The video is going absolutely viral and is driving quite a bit of traffic to her website. It's a huge moment when one of the biggest public figures in the world is seen rocking your clothes; so, Ho’s reaction is completely understandable and earned. Fans were super supportive in the comments, showing love to the designer and congratulating her on her success. Also quite a bit of fans noted that many of the outfits are sold out, which is also a great sign for the small business owner. You can see some of the comments below:

It’s also notable how affordable these athletic wear outfits are. Swift is known for rocking some designer looks, often wearing streetwear pieces from Stella McCartney , Miu Miu, and Ralph Lauren. Her Eras Tour looks are also incredibly high end, as many of her body suits are custom made Versace and covered in Swarovski crystals. However it seems when it comes to her athletic wear, she keeps it simple. Her Popflex looks are pretty affordable, and her other outfits in the video include Free People joggers, and a $40 Halara skirt that she also wore to Coachella.

This isn’t the first time Swift has supported small businesses in her fashion choices. She wore a Chiefs jacket made by small designer Kristin Juszczyk who inked an NFL licensing deal after Swift was photographed. It’s pretty cool that she seeks out undiscovered brands and designers, and gives them recognition with her platform. The clothes are also so cute, and it’s no wonder that her fans are buying the hell out of these athletic looks. I hope she does this more in the future, and I also can get my hands on some of Swift’s coolest outfits.

You can see Taylor Swift currently on the Eras tour, as she will be finishing up her last leg of North American shows this fall. Fans who may have missed her shows can also see the performance in its entirety in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film streaming now for Disney+ subscribers . For more information on what the Grammy winner has in store for fans, make sure to check out our feature on upcoming Taylor Swift projects coming down the pike.