The Fun Way Bob Saget Is Being Honored By America's Funniest Home Videos

A lot has been said about Bob Saget’s raunchy sense of humor and penchant for dirty jokes in the weeks since the comedian’s death, but throughout the 1990s, it didn’t get more family friendly than his gigs as Full House dad Danny Tanner and as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. The standup comic’s physical comedy, voiceover work and comedic timing helped to cement the video submission clip show’s place on television, as it continues today. AFV paid tribute to its first host in its January 16 episode, and one executive producer revealed the show will continue airing segments honoring Bob Saget's legacy for the remainder of its 32nd season.

Current AFV host Alfonso Ribeiro led a somber tribute to Bob Saget at the beginning of the episode that followed the comedy legend’s January 9 death at the age of 65. The former host was shown in a montage riding a toy car on stage, interacting with a monkey and showing off the different voices he used to narrate viewers’ submissions. Executive producer Vin Di Bona told Variety there were simply too many funny moments to limit the tribute to just that one episode.

I’d forgotten how whimsical and crazy his host bits were — very physical and very visual. In one show he walks on stage in front of the audience and says ‘Did I tell you it’s my birthday?’ And the audience all raises their hands with wrapped gifts for him. It’s that kind of gentle crazy humor that I want younger generations to see from him.

Each host who followed Bob Saget as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos has brought their own brand of humor to the show, but it’s undeniable that Saget’s comedy had a certain charm, as well as a physical element that hasn’t been replicated. (Though if I missed the week that Tom Bergeron entered the stage by bursting through a window, I apologize.) Vin Di Bona wanting to show newer fans what endeared people to the series in the early years is a great tribute to Saget as we remember the wide spectrum of his talent.

Bob Saget’s friends, family and former co-stars have been vocal in their devastation over the loss of their friend on January 9. Fellow comedians have paid tribute by sharing their memories, including Steve Harvey talking about the email he received from Saget just two days before his death and Drew Carey remembering his visit to the Full House set.

As Bob Saget’s Full House daughters have shared memories of their TV dad — with even a rare public statement from Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen — Candace Cameron Bure has teamed up with Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo on a hoodie design to raise funds for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause dear to the late comedian’s heart. Bure also designed a sweatshirt that says “Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget” to benefit SRF.

America’s Funniest Videos will air the segment “AFV Remembers the Saget Years” at different times during Season 32’s remaining 12 shows. AFV airs Sunday nights on ABC at 7 p.m. ET, and here are some other ideas for what to watch to remember Bob Saget.