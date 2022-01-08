Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Claps Back After Fans Criticize Her Engagement Ring

After much shade from Lala Kent about his finances (or lack thereof), Brock Davies was shown buying his future fiancée/co-star Scheana Shay an engagement ring on the recent episode of Vanderpump Rules. Specifically, a morganite ring estimated at $25,000. It looked beautiful enough, but some Bravo viewers reacted with disdain that it wasn't a true diamond ring. Shay has since clapped back against all the criticisms on social media.

In fact, there was a flurry of responses from the Vanderpump Rules alum on her Twitter. For those pointing out the engagement ring’s decided lack of diamonds in favor of morganite, Scheana Shay wrote that it is “still 12.74 carats” and questioned why the exact stone matters. She even had a shady assist from co-star Ariana Madix in the comments, who said “people with diamond superiority complexes” make her laugh.

The reality star – who gave birth to their first child back in April – continued in a different tweet that she didn't actually want a diamond engagement ring from Brock Davies because morganites “have so much meaning.” When a supporter kindly wrote that a ring given by someone you love is all that matters, she replied, “LITERALLY!” But she clarified the estimated worth of the ring to another fan who suggested Davies “got ripped off,” saying:

This looks nothing like mine. Mine is a rare light pink stone. Also, he didn’t actually PAY $25k. He got a very good deal. What the ring is worth and what he paid are very different and I have the papers to prove it. 💍 https://t.co/02ZSDZhOU9January 6, 2022 See more

Bravo veterans are pretty much experts at this point in the art of shading online haters – well, most of them, anyways. (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Mary Cosby might want to retire her social media much like her career in reality TV.) Scheana Shay, though, has been sparring with engagement ring critics and post-pregnancy body shamers alike. Similarly, from the network’s Southern Charm show, Madison LeCroy is aiming her notorious one-liners at “pitiful” spectators talking about her various body procedures.

Lately, Brock Davies has been the focal point for most of the drama in Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. Co-star Lala Kent let it be known that Davies had a domestic violence charge in the past and hasn't seen his first kids in years. They seemingly buried the hatchet at the time but, in the wake of Kent’s shady confessionals airing, the newcomer is decidedly done with her shenanigans.

While Scheana Shay’s engagement plans are unfolding on the show this year, viewers are simultaneously seeing the final legs of Lala Kent’s 3-year-long engagement to Randall Emmett. (As well as the short-lived engagement between James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss.) Kent broke things off with her man after cheating allegations surfaced online. Yet, the star is doing so well apparently now that she has even expressed that she would thank those women who were reportedly involved with Emmett.

Lala Kent might actually leave Vanderpump Rules after five seasons on the reality series due to such discord with her co-stars. And funnily enough, in one of her last reaction tweets, Scheana Shay shared that she and Brock Davies “have an idea” when it comes to the fan-made suggestion that they should have their own show. The cast will be, seriously, dropping like flies if that's turns out to be legitimate... For more on Shay, Davies and the the cast, stay tuned to upcoming episodes airing on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST!